Calee Lutes: 5 Things About Peter Weber’s Ex Who Claims He Dumped Her To Be On ‘The Bachelorette’

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, Peter Weber’s, ex, Calee Lutes, accused him of dumping her once he found out he was cast on the show. Here’s more to know about the gorgeous model.

Peter Weber made Hannah Brown’s top three on season 15 of The Bachelorette, but as the season began to wind down, one of his exes, Calee Lutes, shared a shocking story about their relationship. Calee claimed that she was in a serious relationship with Peter from June until December 2018, and that he dumped her out of the blue just before Christmas. Peter did not give Calee a reason for ending the relationship, but she’s certain that he did so after finding out he was cast on The Bachelorette. Many fans have supported his decision to break up with Calee in December, which was three months before The Bachelorette started filming. However, Calee said she feels “betrayed” by Peter because she now knows he was pursuing a relationship with her while simultaneously applying to be on a reality dating show. Here’s more to know:

1. How did Peter and Calee meet? Calee is from Atlanta and Peter is from California, but he was in her neck of the woods as part of his one-month training for Delta airlines last June. They met on a dating app and decided to continue their relationship long distance after the training was up. Calee said that she and Peter met each other’s families, took various vacations together and even discussed moving in together. Calee even provided screen shots of text messages and direct social media messages that were allegedly between her and Peter, in which he talked about the prospect of them living together.

2. How did their relationship end? Calee said that she and Peter spent a week together in Atlanta in mid-December, during which things were “great.” When he returned home, they continued talking as usual, and she even bought a plane ticket to spend New Year’s with him. Then, he dumped her via FaceTime two days before Christmas, she claimed. At the same time, he “deleted EVERY trace of [her] on Instagram,” including tagged photos together and comments they left on each other’s pages. Calee said she and Peter continued talking after their split, but he told her nothing about The Bachelorette and she didn’t even know he was going to be on it until the list of contestants was released. She claimed that he ghosted her once she confronted him about it.

3. She’s a model. Calee is an aspiring model who is signed to Wilhelmina LA, NEXT Miami and UWM Atlanta.

4. She loves her dog! Calee has an American Eskimo mix dog named Brian, who even has his own Instagram (@adognamedbrian). His bio says that he was rescued from a California prison. Calee often posts photos with Brian to her own page, as well.

5. She’s actually a fan of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Calee said she watched the Bachelor Nation shows even before Peter was on one. One of her last retweets on Twitter is even a photo of the 2016 Bachelor in Paradise cast!