Caleb Coffee: 5 Things To Know About The TikTok Star, 18, Who Survived Falling Onto Lava Rocks

Caleb Coffee is a popular TikToker, who shares workout routines and adventures.

He slipped and fell on lava rocks while on a hike in Hawaii.

He gave fans an update after his fall.

Caleb Coffee is a teenage TikTok star. He suffered a fall while he was on a hike in Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 16. He fell from 60 to 80 feet on to a lava rock, and he was rushed to the hospital with neck and spine injuries. His older sister Peyton launched a GoFundMe to help cover her brother’s medical expenses since the fall. Caleb’s dad Jason Coffee gave a full breakdown of his son’s injuries on his Instagram story, revealing that he had “a small break in his neck,” a broken femur, a fractured wrist, and stitches in his head and lip.

A day after his injury, Caleb took to TikTok to show how he’s doing. “I just wanted to give a massive thank you to anyone that’s trying to help me or support me right now. I wanted to let you guys know a little update: I just found out that my neck and spine is not broken [sic],” he said. “So thank you so much, God, and I just want everybody to know that anyone that is supporting me, I really appreciate you guys, and I’m doing my best to get better.”

While Caleb recovers, find out more about him here!

Caleb is a popular TikToker

Caleb has built his following on social media. He has 11 million followers on the popular video-sharing app, and he has 1.1. million followers on his Instagram. His content varies, including his workout routines, adventures, different TikTok trends, and games on the app.

He had seizures when he was younger

In his video following his terrifying fall, Caleb admitted that this wasn’t his first near-death experience. “I just want to give the biggest thank you to God. Honestly, you guys, this is not the first time I’ve almost died in my life. When I was younger, I had severe seizures,” he said. “60 to 80 feet. I can’t even fathom that. I don’t even remember. I just woke up, and I thought I was going to die, and then, I didn’t die. So thank you, God.”

He’s a bit of a thrillseeker

Caleb often goes on adventures where he shows off his athletic ability. He often posts videos and photos of him performing daredevil stunts on his social media, like doing pull-ups on a tree trunk or backflips into a river. He’s clearly a fan of the great outdoors, and he’s posted photos of himself in beautiful settings, going on cliff dives and more.

His sister is also a popular TikToker

Caleb isn’t the only social media star in his family. His older sister, 19, has even more TikTok followers than him with 16 million. Peyton regularly shares vlogs, and both of the siblings often make appearances in one another’s videos, like comparing dance skills with one another.

He moved to Hawaii from Texas

Caleb made his return to the Aloha State earlier this year. He made the announcement that he’d be moving from Texas on Instagram in May. “I’m moving back to Hawaii!! Goodbye Texas,” he said. “I’m really going to miss all of the wonderful people I was able to meet and get close to during my time in Texas. Also thank you to everyone who has supported me in this season of my life I love you all and wish you the best!”