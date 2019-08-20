Caitlin Clemmens: 5 Things To Know About Chad Johnson’s Ex On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

After going on a date with Blake Horstmann during the Aug. 19 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Caitlin Clemmens has the cast AND viewers talking!

Caitlin Clemmens arrived on Bachelor in Paradise during the Aug. 19 episode with a date card, and she chose Blake Horstmann to take out. Things have been ROUGH for Blake on Paradise so far, but his date with Caitlin offered some reprieve from all the drama. However, previews for the Aug. 20 episode show Kristina Schulman possibly feigning an interest in Blake once again, which leads to some tension between her and Caitlin. Ahead of the episode, get to know Caitlin better here:

1. When did she first appear on ‘The Bachelor’? Caitlin’s debut into Bachelor Nation was during season 23 of The Bachelor — Colton Underwood’s season! However, she didn’t get much screen time on the show, as Colton eliminated her during week three. Colton actually sent Caitlin home at the after party of a group date — rather than waiting for a rose ceremony — because he didn’t find a connection with her.

2. She was previously involved with another Bachelor Nation alum. After filming The Bachelor in 2019, Caitlin was linked to Chad Johnson. Chad claimed that he slid into Caitlin’s DMs at the beginning of 2019 and they started seeing each other. However, he said she was hesitant about going public with the romance because of Chad’s villainous reputation in the Bachelor world. He then accused her of cheating on him while they were out at a club, but Caitlin clapped back and said she was never even in a committed relationship with Chad. Chad confirmed he and Caitlin were never boyfriend/girlfriend, but that didn’t stop him from calling her out!

3. She has a Bachelor’s Degree. Caitlin attended Western University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 2017. She also attended Ontario Real Estate College from 2017-2018.

4. She works as a realtor in Toronto. Caitlin works as a Sales Representative/Executive Assistant at PSR Brokerage in Toronto, according to her LinkedIn. She’s worked there since 2017. Additionally, Caitlin works for the Starke Reality Team.

5. She rides horses. Caitlin started horseback riding when she was just four years old. She competed at the Royal Winter Fair National Competition and represented Quebec in the Adults 18-35 category. For now, she’s paused her equestrian career to pursue realty.