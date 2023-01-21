Buzz Aldrin: 5 Things About The Astronaut, 93, Who Got Married For The 4th Time

Buzz Aldrin is an American astronaut who piloted famous NASA missions in the 1960s

He became an icon after he and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969

Buzz has been married four times to four different women

Buzz Aldrin proved you can find love at any age! The famous American astronaut commemorated his 93rd birthday on January 20, 2023 by walking down the aisle with his fourth bride! Taking to his Twitter, Buzz shared sweet snaps of his gorgeous partner from their big day. “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Buzz captioned the tweet. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

With fans all a buzz over the news, let’s take a closer look at the space hero! Keep reading to find out more about Buzz, below.

Where did Buzz grow up?

Buzz was born Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. in 1930 in Montclair, New Jersey. Flying was certainly approved in his household as his father, Edwin E. Aldrin Sr., was a flight pioneer who worked as assistant commandant of the Army’s first test pilot school from 1919 to 1922, according to Air Force Magazine.

While following in his father’s footsteps, Buzz graduated one year early from Montclair High School and attended the US Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a BS in mechanical engineering, per his NASA bio. He then joined the Air Force where he “flew F86 Sabre Jets in 66 combat missions in Korea, shot down two MIG15′s, and was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross.”

How did he get the nickname ‘Buzz’?

Edwin became known as “Buzz” rather soon in life. As a child, he got his nickname from his sister Fay Ann because she couldn’t say “brother” and, instead, called him “buzzer,” per the Air Force Magazine. It was then shortened to “Buzz,” which became his legal first name in 1988.

He took the first ‘selfie’ in space

In 1966, Buzz was aboard the Gemini 12 and made history by performing the world’s first successful spacewalk. During the groundbreaking mission, Buzz also “took the first ‘selfie’ in space,” according to his NASA bio.

Buzz piloted the famous Apollo 11 mission

Buzz was the big man on campus at NASA after the Gemini 12 mission and ended up manning the famous Apollo 11 trip to outer space. On July 20, 1969, Buzz and Neil Armstrong made their historic moonwalk, becoming the first two humans to set foot on the moon. An estimated 600 million people watched the incredible event on television, making the two astronauts instant heroes.

He’s been married 4 times

Buzz was previously married three times before he exchanged vows with Dr. Anca Faur. His first marriage to Joan Archer ended in 1974 after 20 years of marriage. The couple had welcomed three children — James, Janice and Andrew — before the divorce. Buzz was then married to Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978. His third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, married him in 1988 and divorced him in 2012.