Burna Boy: 5 Things to Know About the Grammy Nominee

Burna Boy (b. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR), 32, has made waves in the music industry over the last few years. Not only has he won a Grammy Award in the past, but he has 10 nominations under his belt. The 32-year-old earned his first Grammy in 2021 and took home the trophy for “Best Global Music Album” for his record, Twice As Tall.

Most recently, Burna Boy announced that he would take the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards scheduled for February 4. “This performance is going to be [fire emoji],” the joint post shared via Instagram read on January 21. One fan was so excited about the performance that they revealed it would be the “only reason” for them to watch the show. Ahead of the performance, below are five things to know about the talented musician!

Burna Boy Is a Nigerian Singer & Rapper

The Afro-fusion artist was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in July 1991. Not only was he born there, but Burna Boy was heavily influenced by where he grew up. In 2020, he opened up to GQ about how his upbringing inspired his career path in music and his sister, Ronami Ogulu, also shared the same experience. “We had a rechargeable radio, and we would dance the whole time until the power came back on,” she said of their childhood days together. “It was just the five of us having fun. We never needed anyone else.”

Burna Boy Released His Latest Album in 2023

Many years later, in August 2023, Burna Boy released his most recent album, I Told Them…. The record features 15 songs and has been recognized by the Grammys. Not only is Burna Boy set to perform at the ceremony on February 4, 2024, but he could possibly take home a few trophies. The album has earned him a nomination for “Best Global Music Album” along with “Best Melodic Rap Performance,” “Best African Music Performance,” and “Best Global Music Performance.”

He’s Collaborated With A-List Musicians

His latest album also features collaborations with other A-listers, including J. Cole. The “She Knows” hitmaker is featured on Burna Boy’s song “Thanks.” Burna Boy even took to Instagram on the day of the album release to share a clip of him singing the song with a group of fans. “14. Thanks ft @realcoleworld #ITOLDTHEM,” he penned in the caption of the post. Additionally, Burna Boy previously worked with Ed Sheeran in 2022 for the song “For My Hand.” The song is featured on Burna Boy’s album, Love, Damini, which is titled after his birthname.

A Comic Book Inspired Burna Boy’s Nickname

Burna Boy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2022 and explained why he chose his famous moniker. “I used to draw comic books and stuff,” he said with a laugh at the time. “I used to copy like different Spider-Man and Super Man. I would just draw it.” Eventually, Burna Boy wanted to be his own superhero. “At a point I wanted my own. I wanted to be own superhero where I could draw me as a superhero with a cape and all that,” he said. When he attempted to create a unique name, he opted for Burna Boy and the rest was history.

He Loves Fashion

Not only is Burna Boy a fan of music, but he is also passionate about fashion. The “City Boys” singer previously attended the prestigious Met Gala in May 2023 and rocked a Burberry ensemble. The outfit was designed by his sister, Ronami and Daniel Lee. “Successfully convincing @burnaboygram to attend the Met is probably my biggest achievement,” his sister penned via Instagram at the time. “Thanks for having us @burberry , look co-designed with my fave Daniel Lee.”