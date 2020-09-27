Brandi Maxiell: 5 Things To Know About ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Hospitalized With A Severe Case Of COVID

Many of Brandi Maxiell’s former ‘Basketball Wives’ costars sent their prayers for her after it was confirmed that she was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID.

Social media first became alert of Brandi Maxiell‘s condition after one of her former BBW castmates DJ Duffey posted a cryptic message asking fans to “uplift her in prayer” on September 26 without revealing what was going on. Brandi’s sister Jayde Penn later confirmed the news that she was hospitalized with COVID on Thursday after having trouble breathing. Jayde also spoke about it on one of her Instagram stories by writing, “I love you sissi! God got you and you know we got you baby. I wish I could visit you in there but in the meantime stay strong for me.”

Since then many of her other BBW costars including Jackie Christie, Mehgan James and Jennifer Williams have wished Brandi a speedy recovery amid this difficult time in her life.

Here are five more things you should know about Brandi.

1: Reality TV Fame. Most people are aware of who Brandi is from her time on BBW, where she was part of its spinoff series in Los Angeles from seasons 3 through 5. During her time on the VH1 program she stood her ground against some of the veterans of the show including getting into many battles with executive producer Shaunie O’Neill and Tami Roman.

2: Survivor. Brandi was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer when she was only 24. It was something she thankfully beat and has proudly discussed multiple times over the years. “I’m so blessed to beat this terrible disease and I didn’t let it defeat me!!! 2007-2008 was THE most difficult challenging time of my life,” she wrote on Instagram last year. “But I didn’t give up, I fought hard, stayed strong, stayed faithful & prayed up… and I SURVIVED.”

3: Personal Life. She and former Detroit Pistons player Jason Maxiell have been married for over a decade now. They share one child, a son also named Jason. The two were high school sweethearts before eventually tying the knot.

4: Boss Lady. Brandi is a successful businesswomen. She excels in the world of beauty with her Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics line and also has her own salon in Carrolton, Texas.

5: Fashionista. The statuesque beauty has lit up social media many times over the years with her stunning ensembles. She looked absolutely radiant in a bright yellow dress during a sweet moment with her son Jason in August.