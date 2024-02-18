Blake Proehl: 5 Things to Know About the Former NFL Player Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

American Idol season 22 kicks off on February 18, and the search for the next singing sensation is on. Contestants will be performing for the judges in hopes of snagging that coveted golden ticket. Blake Proehl’s audition will be featured in the season 22 premiere.

So, who is Blake Proehl? The 25-year-old found his way to music amidst a football career. As American Idol season 22 gets underway, here’s what you need to know about Blake.

Blake Played in the NFL

Blake signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The wide receiver was later placed on injured reserve. He signed a reserve/future contract in January 2023 and was waved in August 2023. After his football career came to an end due to injury, he began to explore a full-time future in music.

Blake Was Raised in North Carolina

Blake was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, but he grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. He played football at East Carolina University for 3 years.

Blake’s Performance For His Grandmother Went Viral

Blake went viral on TikTok in 2021 when he performed “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young for his grandmother. The video has over 28 million views and counting. Blake brings his “Nana” along to his American Idol audition.

Blake Has Released Original Music

The singer released his first single “Falling Into You” in 2022. Over the past 2 years, Blake has continued to release new songs like “think i like u,” “Happy Without Me,” “Where You Need to Be,” and “Waves.” His latest single is called “Chapters.”

Blake Comes From an NFL Family

Blake’s dad is Ricky Proehl, a 2-time Super Bowl champion. Ricky played as a wide receiver in the NFL for 17 seasons, notably for the St. Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts. Since retiring from the NFL, Ricky has become a coach. He is currently the wide receivers coach for the UFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks. Blake’s brother Austin Proehl was a member of reserve and practice squads in the NFL for several years.