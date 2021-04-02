Billy Evans: 5 Things To Know About Officer Killed In Car Attack On Capitol

The officer killed at the Capitol on April 2 has been identified as Billy Evans, an 18-year member of the Capitol Police. Here’s what you need to know about Evans, and his tragic death.

The fallen police officer killed after a man rammed his car into a barricade at the US Capitol has been identified as William “Billy” Evans. Evans had been a member of the Capitol PD for 18 years, Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wrote in a statement announcing his death. Here’s what you need to know about Officer Evans and the situation surrounding his death.

1. Evans Was Part Of The Capitol’s First Responder’s Unit

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant,” Chief Pittman wrote in an April 2 statement. “Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

2. Evans Died After A Man Crashed His Car Into A Capitol Barricade

Evans was killed and another, unnamed officer was injured after a man rammed his car into a security barrier. It’s unclear at this time the extent of the other officers injuries; the driver, identified as Noah Green, was shot and killed by police (see below). “I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of Jan. 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said. Robert Contee, acting chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, said that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism related.”

3. The Capitol Went On Lockdown During The Incident

Much like during the riot by Trump supporters that occurred at the Capitol nearly three months earlier, the complex went on lockdown as police investigated the crash. Because lawmakers are on spring recess this week, many were at home at not in the building during the 1:00pm ET attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff after hearing of Evans’ death, calling him “a martyr for our democracy.” Said Pelosi, “May it be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans that so many mourn with them and pray for them at this sad time.”

4. President Biden Mourned Evans In A Statement

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” President Joe Biden wrote in an April 2 statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

Biden agreed with Pelosi and ordered the White House flags to be lowered to half-staff. “I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack,” he wrote. “As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast.”

5. The Suspect Was Shot & Killed By Police

Noah Green was identified as the alleged assailant at the Capitol. The 25-year-old from Indiana reportedly had a knife on his person as the time of the attack. Green died from injuries sustained after being shot by Capitol police. The driver was shot after jumping out of the car with a knife in hand and “failing to respond to verbal commands,” according to Pittman. She added that the suspect was “lunging” at officers when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital and died “a short time” later.