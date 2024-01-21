Bianca Wallace: 5 Things to Know About Ioan Gruffudd’s Gorgeous Fiancee

Ioan Gruffudd is getting married! The Welsh actor, 50, and Bianca Wallace, 31, recently got engaged and they both took to Instagram to share the happy news. “The most precious thing happened,” a caption on a photo of the couple read. The snapshot showed the lovebirds smiling and about to kiss as Bianca held up her hand to show off her green and white engagement ring.

The engagement comes three years after Ioan split from Alice Evans. The former lovebirds, who share two children together, went through a tumultuous divorce once he filed in October 2021, and she even accused him of cheating on her with Bianca after Ioan went public with their romance.

Find out more about Bianca and her love story with Ioan below.

Bianca is an Actress

Like Ioan, the beauty works in the entertainment industry and works as an actress, producer, and writer, according to her IMDB page. Some of the features she’s acted in include Nana’s Footsteps, Bloodline, Relationshit, and Expired. She’s also listed as an uncredited script supervisor for the popular film Elvis, and an executive producer on the short The Rain in Spain.

She Was Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Bianca has spoken out about her battle with Multiple Sclerosis, aka MS, more than once. She’s also praised Ioan for how he’s been handling her diagnosis.

“Look, it’s not an easy illness. I’m more proud of the partners. I feel more sorry to the partners of people with MS because for us you have to face it, you genuinely don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she told Daily Mail at an MS fundraiser in May 2022. “But when you’ve got an amazing support system, everything’s different, everything changes. I feel very lucky to be with someone so supportive. It’s amazing, I haven’t had this before. To have someone who is understanding is incredible.”

In September 2023, she also posted a photo of herself along with a long caption about her battle with MS and the importance of fundraisers.

“It can be a difficult illness to face even on a good day! For me personally, a good day still means my right hand doesn’t function well, my motor skills aren’t sharp and I drop and throw things – Lately the throwing has been a problem for me and I’ve been causing a lot of messes (we do laugh at it thank goodness!),” she wrote.

“I never know what my right leg will do – A few weeks ago I got up to walk, just I had been doing with no troubles that day, and I fell to the ground as my leg decided it didn’t want to work for the next 3-4 minutes,” she continued. “I have constant spasming, especially in the right side of my body and in my back – A few days ago in about 2.5 seconds I had a spasm take over the left side of my back and I blacked out for a few minutes from the pain. Thankfully Yo was there to help me on both of those recent occasions.”

Bianca Used To Be Friends With Ioan’s Ex-Wife

It’s unclear how long the two had a friendship or how close they were, but it was reported they connected before Alice and Ioan separated. Alice later accused Ioan and Bianca of having an affair during her marriage, when she shared a now-deleted comment on Twitter shortly after they went public with their romance.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs,” the tweet read. “Good luck, Bianca.”

Alice also accused Bianca of having a “lack of empathy” when she started posting PDA-filled photos of her and Ioan. “She wants to put a stake in my heart. I’ve never seen such a lack of empathy,” she wrote on Twitter in another now-deleted post, according to Daily Mail.

Bianca and Ioan Went Public With Their Romance in 2021

The couple went public with their relationship in October 2021, when they shared a photo that showed them sitting next to each other and sharing a laugh. “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace ,” Ioan captioned his post, which can be seen above, while Bianca captioned hers with, “I know real smiles when I see them @ioangruffudd.”

She Enjoys Outdoor Activities

Throughout her Instagram page, Bianca has photos of herself doing all kinds of activities, including going on hikes, going swimming, walking on beaches, going mountain climbing, and more. She often takes part in the fun either by herself, with her adorable dog, and/or with Ioan. She once called hiking “a glorious way to begin the day” and always looks happy in the photos showing her in the middle of her outdoor moments.