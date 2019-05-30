Ava Phillippe: 5 Facts About Reese Witherspoon’s Look-Alike Daughter With Ryan Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, 19, is looking more and more like mom Reese Witherspoon by the day! Learn more about Reese and Ryan Phillippe’s gorgeous daughter and her life.

Reese Witherspoon‘s fans were absolutely stunned when they saw her daughter, Ava Phillippe, standing next to her at the Big Little Lies premiere on May 29. Ava has always resembled her, but the 19-year-old college student is now Reese’s mini-me! Same blonde hair, same blue eyes, same heart-shaped face — you get the gist. So, it’s obvious by looking at her that she’s the HBO star’s daughter. Here’s what else you should know about Reese and Ryan’s daughter, because you’ll be hearing the budding model and multi-media artist’s name a lot more soon! Check out these five key facts about Ava:

1. She’s Ryan Phillippe’s daughter. Ava is a carbon copy of her famous mom, but she’s just as close to her famous dad. She once captioned a sweet Father’s Day photo of the Cruel Intentions star, “You’ve always loved and supported me in whatever weirdness that comes, and I am so lucky to have a dad like you. I love you tons.” So cute!

2. She was named after Hollywood royalty. Reese revealed in a 2008 interview with Jay Leno that Ava isn’t just the daughter of Hollywood stars — she’s named after one, too. Her namesake is legendary actress. As Reese explained, ““My daughter’s name is Ava… [like] Ava Gardner, because to me she was the only woman who could break Sinatra. So the idea of that name to me is very classy and strong.”

3. She’s a talented artist. Ava is a gifted photographer, sketch artist, and sculptor. She frequently shares her beautiful photos, hyper-realistic sculptures, and abstract drawings on social media.

4. She’s an accomplished model. Not only is Ava the face of her mother’s brand Draper James, but the college student starred in the lookbook for Rodarte‘s Fall 2018 collection. She was joined by Hollywood heavyweights like Marvel stars Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson.

5. She’s an activist. Ava joined her mom in supporting the #MeToo and Time’s Up Movement, and has been outspoken about gun control. After the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, Ava posted on Instagram, in part, “This is no isolated incident. I strongly believe that we need to talk more about how guns and a lack of mental healthcare accessibility factor into these tragedies. I believe [it] is an American responsibility to find a way to protect each other from this type of domestic terrorism and violence.”