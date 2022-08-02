Aubrey Burchell: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’ Season 17

Aubrey Burchell will be one of the final acts taking the stage during the last round of America’s Got Talent season 17 auditions on August 2. Aubrey’s AGT audition was released ahead of the broadcast, and her performance already has over 2.5 million views on YouTube. Aubrey’s audition makes her one of the contestants to watch as we head into the live shows.

So, who is Aubrey Burchell? Her emotional audition is a definite standout of season 17. From her current job to her past with American Idol, here’s what you need to know.

1. Aubrey performs a hit song by The Weeknd.

Aubrey performs a unique rendition of The Weeknd’s hit “Call Out My Name.” After she’s done singing, Aubrey begins to cry over the crowd’s incredible response. Heidi Klum raved over Aubrey’s “fantastic voice.” Simon Cowell called Aubrey a “genius” for making the song her version.

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 17: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1708B -- Pictured: Aubrey Burchell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

2. Aubrey works at Target right now.

Aubrey, who is from Pittsburgh, revealed to the judges that she currently works at Target. However, she has big dreams for her future in music. “I want to sell out arenas all around the world. I want Grammys,” she said.

3. Aubrey recently found out she is autistic.

Aubrey said on AGT that she was a “recently diagnosed Level 1 autistic.” She admitted that for a “very large portion” of her life she “struggled.” She wants to show other young autistics that “you can follow your passion and you can not fit in the box and do what you do and just eat at it.”

4. Aubrey previously auditioned for American Idol.

Aubrey tried out for American Idol season 16. While she didn’t make it that far along in the competition, she’s getting a second chance with America’s Got Talent.

5. Aubrey showcases her voice on TikTok.

Aubrey frequently performs covers on TikTok. She has over 44,000 followers, and her videos have nearly 830,000 likes. She also reposts her performances on Instagram.