Ashley Johnson: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Who Plays Ellie’s Mom In ‘The Last Of Us’

Ashley Johnson is returning to The Last of Us universe. The 39-year-old actress, who originated the role of Ellie, will appear in the season 1 finale of the HBO series. Ashley will play a pivotal role in Ellie’s story.

For those who haven’t played the game, you might be wondering: who is Ashley Johnson? She’s been acting since she was a child and starred in a classic TV sitcom. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Ashley.

1. Ashley will play Ellie’s mom in The Last of Us.

Ashley will play Anna, a new character in The Last of Us. She’ll appear in the season 1 finale, airing on March 12. A photo released ahead of the episode shows a pregnant Anna. The episode will likely feature Ellie’s birth and may reveal how she’s immune.

Not much is known about Anna other than she was friends with Marlene. She died soon after giving birth to Ellie. All Ellie has of her mom is a switchblade and a personal note.

2. Ashley originated the role of Ellie in The Last of Us video game.

Ashely provided the voice and motion capture of Ellie in the video games: The Last of Us, The Last of Us: Left Behind, and The Last of Us Part II. Bella Ramsey plays Ellie in the HBO series. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Ashley praised the HBO adaptation. “I meeeeean. Gimme a GOSH DANG break. It’s perfect. Bella. I adore you so,” she wrote on Instagram.

3. Ashley’s first major role was in Growing Pains.

Ashley played Chrissy Seaver in Growing Pains. Chrissy was Jason and Maggie’s youngest child. Ashley was a series regular for seasons 6 and 7 of the family sitcom.

4. Ashley is dating Brian W. Foster.

Ashley has been in a relationship with Brian Wayne Foster since 2012. Brian is a writer, singer, and host. They announced their engagement in 2018.

5. Ashley is a talented musician.

Ashley can sing and play the guitar, piano, violin, and cello. The Last of Us Part II included several of her covers. Ashley and Troy Baker, who played Joel in the game, sang a cover of Johnny Cash’s rendition of “The Wayfaring Stranger” which aired in the end credits of the game.