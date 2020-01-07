Andrew Burkle: 5 Things To Know About Son Of Penguins Co-Owner, 27, Found Dead In Home

Tragedy has struck the sports world. Andrew Burkle, the 27-year-old son of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ billionaire co-owner, was found dead in his Beverly Hills apartment. Here’s what we know.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California,” the family of the 27-year-old said in a statement on Jan. 6, per PEOPLE. Andrew was the son of billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the NHL hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins Ron Burkle, 67, and the death has left a huge void in the hearts of all who knew him. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

“Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work,” the statement added. “While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time.” As the authorities determine what actually happened to Andrew, here is what’s known so far.

1. Andrew was a movie producer. Andrew was in show business. He teamed with business partner Andrew Alter to create a production company, In Good Company Films, according to Heavy.com. Most recently, he worked as an associate producer on the 2019 comedy Airplane Mode, which starred Jake Paul, Chloe Bridges, Nick Swardson, and Amanda Cerny.

2. He was reportedly found “unconscious” on Monday night. The Beverly Hills Police Department received a call about an “unconscious male” on the 100 block of Spalding Drive around 7:26 pm local time, according to PEOPLE. When officials arrived on the scene, first responders “determined the male was deceased.” PEOPLE claims a source told them that Andrew “is believed to have died early Monday in his apartment but was found later that evening.” The publication also reports that Andrew’s father, Ron, rushed to the scene and was there with the police.

3. His father is the co-owner of the Penguins. Ron is a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies, a private equity, and venture capital firm. His estimated net worth is around $1.5 billion. Along with former hockey superstar Mario Lemieux and other investors, Ron bought the bankrupt Pittsburgh Penguins in 1999. Their investment turned the lagging franchise around, and the Pens have won the NHL Championship three times since the purchase. When the Pens claimed the Stanley Cup in 2017, Andrew was on the ice alongside his father as the team received the trophy.

4. Andrew had a good relationship with his father. “It’s hard to find words to describe my dad, but here goes. He is one of the smartest people in the world, he’s kind, loving, and incredibly generous,” Andrew wrote in a Father’s Day Instagram post in 2018, according to PEOPLE. (The account has since been made private.) “For those of you that know him, you already know what I’m talking about. And for those of you that don’t, I hope you have someone in your life that has had the same impact on your life as he has on mine. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without his guidance, and I will always cherish that.”

5. The cause of Andrew’s death remains unknown at the time. It’s unsure what caused Andrew’s death at the moment. He is survived by his father, his mother Janet Duitson, his sister, Carrie, and brother, John.