Amy Olson: 5 Things About The Pro Golfer Playing In U.S. Open While 7 Months Pregnant

Amy Olson is a professional golfer.

She will compete in the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the first-ever women’s major held at the course.

She will do so while seven months pregnant.

“It’s one of those memories I’ll talk about forever,” Amy Olson told Golf Week at the upcoming Pebble Beach Golf Links. It’s considered the most anticipated U.S. Women’s Open since it marks the first LPGA event at Pebble Beach. For Amy, who turns 31 on July 10, it will be more memorable since she will compete while seven months pregnant. “The fact that there will be two of us walking down the fairway together, that’s pretty awesome,” she adds.

This might also be Amy’s last outing on the green. “Truly, I like couldn’t tell you either way,” she told Golf Week about the future. She hasn’t won an LPGA event, though she has come close. “I want to see how it goes. I have been super, super blessed, and thankful for everything I’ve been able to do out here. I love it, and I think I probably will never do what I’ve done over the last nine years, playing 25 weeks out of year. But will I ever come out again? Couldn’t tell you.”

Amy Olson started playing golf at age 2, according to her LPGA profile. She credits her brother as the one who influenced her career. She turned professional in 2013, and qualified for LPGA in her first attempt by finishing fourth at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tour. In her rookie year, she competed in 20 events (where she was cut nine times and recorded one top-10 finish.)

As of July 2023, she had 13 career Top 10s. She hasn’t won a major, but she crossed ” the $3 million mark in career earnings after her T2 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open” in 2019, per the LPGA.

What Nationality Is Amy Olson?

Amy hails from Fargo, North Dakota. So, she is an American.

Who Is Amy Olson Married Too?

Amy is married to Grant Olson, a Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers for North Dakota State University. He is “a record-setting All-America linebacker during his career at North Dakota State,” who “returned to his alma mater as the linebackers coach in 2019,” per the university.

“Olson was the linebackers coach at Indiana State for the 2017 and 2018 seasons under Curt Mallory, helping the Sycamores turn around an 0-11 first season to a 7-4 finish in his second year. He coached two all-conference linebackers in Jonas Griffith and Katrell Moss,” reads his bio. “Olson graduated from NDSU in 2014 with an industrial engineering and management degree and is married to LPGA tour golfer Amy (Anderson) Olson, who was a four-time NCAA qualifier and Summit League Golfer of the Year with the Bison.”

She Is A History-Maker.

Amy Olson will be the first pregnant golfer to compete on the famed Pebble Beach golf course, participating in the first LPGA event on July 6 – 9th.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I texted some of the moms on tour,” she told Golf Digest. “I asked about what the sweet spot was for them and when was their cutoff. I kept hearing from people who played from 28 to 30 weeks. Beyond that was pretty borderline. I thought, OK, I’m going to be 31 weeks when Pebble rolls around.”

In June, Amy competed in the Meijer LPGA Classic alongside Rachel Kuehn (whose mother, Brenda Kuehn, was 36 years old and 39 weeks pregnant with Rachel when she played in the 2001 U.S. Open at Pine Needles.)

“[Amy] was worried,” Brenda Kuehn told Golf Digest when discussing what she and Amy said when they had lunch together during the Meijer. ” “I said no, ‘Heck, I did it farther along. You’ll be fine. You’ll be in good shape, and you’re hardly showing.’ “These girls are in so much better shape now than we were 20 years ago. They work out. Though it’s not like I was sitting around. I did walk and play golf [while pregnant]. I played golf on the day before each of my three kids was born.”

She Is A Republican.

In May, Olson was elected to the chair of the Republican Party in District 27, “a Fargo-area jurisdiction covering the southern edge of the city and rural areas to the south,” per Inforum. “There are two things I was told when I turned professional as an athlete that you shouldn’t talk about,” she told the publication. “One was politics; the other was religion. I don’t follow the rules very well, apparently.”

Olson cites how she played for the LPGA throughout the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021. “All of the COVID mandates and lockdowns I got to live through, and I got to see how different states reacted to it,” she said to Inforum.

“What we have to get back to is what our platform stands for,” she told the publication. We have a lot of people who identify as Republicans, and there’s not as much discussion about the issues. I really believe that more unites us than divides us, but I see a lot of people who are loyal to a person instead of principles.”