Ambika Mod: 5 Things to Know About the ‘One Day’ Standout

Ambika Mod is a revelation in Netflix’s new limited series One Day. The show premiered on February 8 and follows the relationship between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew on the same day — July 15, to be exact — over several years.

This is a major breakout moment for Ambika. You’ll instantly fall for the 28-year-old over the course of the 14-episode series. Here’s what you need to know about the One Day star.

Ambika Plays Emma in ‘One Day’

Ambika stars as Emma Morley in the Netflix series. The White Lotus alum Leo Woodall plays Dexter Mayhew. The show is based on David Nicholls’ bestselling 2009 novel of the same name. One Day was first adapted into a film in 2011 with Anne Hathaway starring as Emma.

Ambika Is a Comedian

While in college, Ambika joined a comedy group. “Writing and performing comedy is never something I thought I would do, but I didn’t really have anything else, and I happened to be good at it,” she told The Guardian. When she moved to London, she continued to do standup gigs. Ambika formed the comedy duo Megan From HR with comedy partner Andrew Shires.

Ambika Is From England

The actress was raised in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, a town in England. She is the daughter of an accountant and a vet.

Ambika Is of South Asian Descent

Ambika’s parents are Indian immigrants. “My image represents so many people who haven’t seen themselves on TV,” she told The Guardian. “If I can be that to a young South Asian girl, even if she doesn’t want to be an actor, but she sees One Day, and thinks: ‘I’m worthy of love, I’m worthy of achieving my dreams,’ what an amazing thing to give someone.”

Ambika’s Hinge Date Led to a TV Gig

Ambika revealed to British Vogue that she was headed to a Hinge date when she ran into a comedian she’d previously worked with. This led to her appearing in a sketch on the comedy series The Mash Report. That gig helped her get signed by an agent and ultimately nab her breakout role in This Is Going to Hurt.

“That chance encounter was the catalyst for so many big changes in my career,” she said in the interview. “I really choose to believe in synchronicities, coincidences, patterns, meaning, and symbolism. And I never went out on another date with that guy.”