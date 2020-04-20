Allegra Miles: 5 Things To Know About The Sensational Singer, 17, On ‘The Voice’

Allegra Miles will be going head-to-head with Jacob Miller in the final episode of ‘The Voice’ knockouts on April 20. Allegra is only 17 but she’s got a voice that could take her very far in the competition!

Allegra Miles will be gracing the stage during the April 20 episode of The Voice knockouts in hopes of making it to the season 18 live shows. The 17-year-old has consistently wowed the coaches with her voice. She’ll be facing off against Jacob Miller and singing Sia’s “Chandelier.” So, who is Allegra Miles? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about this star on the rise.

1. Allegra is a part of Team Nick! Allegra performed a gorgeous rendition of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” for her blind audition. Right away, the coaches were impressed with her vocals. Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn her chair, followed by Nick Jonas. Kelly praised her “unique” take on the song, and Nick told Allegra that he could see her in the finals. In the end, Allegra went with Nick as her coach.

2. Allegra comes from a musical family. She grew up with music all around her. Allegra’s mom is a musical therapist and her family has participated in open mic nights, according to her NBC bio.

3. She grew up on an island. Allegra spent most of her childhood in St. John, the smallest of the 3 U.S. Virgin Islands. When she was 11, Allegra moved to Florida with her family.

4. Allegra is already friends with some of her Voice contestants! Even though Allegra and Michael Williams went head-to-head in the battle rounds, they’ve become fast friends. Allegra won the battle, but Nick used his save on Michael. Michael posted photos of Allegra and other contestants on his Instagram page and wrote, “These people make the show so special and the performances they are going to give will blow you away!”

5. She’s performed at a number of venues already. When Allegra was 12 she started writing her own music. For the last 2 years, Allegra has been performing at venues in New York City, Nashville, and Ft. Lauderdale.