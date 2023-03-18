Alissa Carlson: 5 Things About The CBS LA Weather Anchor Who Passed Out On Air

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Alissa Carlson is a Los Angeles-based meteorologist

She recently began an intense weight loss journey as a health coach

The anchor passed out during a live broadcast

In a terrifying moment caught on camera, Alissa Carlson lost consciousness as she was about to deliver her morning weather report during a live broadcast for CBS L.A.’s KCAL. The incident quickly went viral on March 18, as followers waited to learn of Alissa’s condition. It was hours before the CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto shared an update, revealing Alissa was being treated at a local hospital. Learn more about Alissa and the incident, below.

What happened on air?

The live feed opened with KCAL news anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim lamenting the rainy LA weather and hoping for some sunny skies. As they were about to finish up the lead-in and turn over the segment to Alissa, the incident occurred. Alissa was on camera as her eyes rolled back, she slumped over onto the desk and then fell to the floor. Nichelle and Rachel looked shocked and confused as the feed cut away to a March Madness promo.

The updates on Alissa’s health

Hours after the incident, Alissa took to her Facebook to give the first update on her condition, and it was a positive one. In extra-large font, she wrote, “Thanks for all the texts, calls and well wishes. I am going to be ok!”

Shortly after the Facebook message, Stritto gave a statement to TMZ. “Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly,” he said. “In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

Alissa suffered a similar situation 9 years ago

Unfortunately, Alissa had a health scare during another live broadcast when she worked at a different news station in 2014, per TMZ. The meteorologist suffered an intense case of nausea and vomited on air. As a result, she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

In an interview four years later, Alissa said she was surprised to be diagnosed with the condition at her young age. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? No, I’m way too young for that and I’m very healthy,’” Alissa recalled of her reaction. “They told me that eventually the valve would probably have to be replaced. They didn’t know when it would wear out.”

It’s unclear if Saturday’s incident was related to the heart condition.

She is also a health coach

Alissa is also a health coach, according to her Instagram. “What do I do as a health coach? I change lives!” she wrote on a New Year’s post with a montage of her clients. “Here are just a few of my clients who decided to get healthy and lose weight in 2022! Will you be next?!” she added.

She also went on an intensive weight loss journey herself and revealed the results via Instagram (above). “Someone asked me for my transformation pics the other day and I honestly didn’t want to show them,” she wrote alongside the incredible before and after pics. “It’s not that I had a ton of weight to lose before I started this health program. It was more of the memories of feeling trapped in a body where I wasn’t comfortable. From feeling frumpy to dumpy, to not having energy, to feeling self-conscious in my clothes, I knew something had to change.”

Alissa is a proud cheerleading mom

From the looks of it on social media, Alissa rounds out her happy life with a husband and daughter! “Meet my handsome hubby and Shoe Guy Neil Schwartz!” she wrote next to a “pic from his single days” on Instagram. In another sweet post, Alissa gushed about their daughter and her amazing cheerleading skills, saying “Hard work pays off.”