Alaqua Cox: 5 Things to Know About the Deaf Actress Playing Maya Lopez in Marvel’s ‘Echo’

Alaqua Cox, 26, is breaking barriers in Hollywood in more ways than one. The deaf Native American actress stars as Maya Lopez in the new Marvel miniseries Echo, which premiered all five episodes on Tuesday, January 9 on Disney+. Alaqua scored her very first acting role in 2021 and she already has her own show, and her performance is getting rave reviews from critics and fans.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Alaqua.

Alaqua Is Native American

Alaqua is part of the Menominee and Mohican Native American nations. She was born and raised in the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin. Alaqua is the first Native American actress to play a superhero. Her character Maya Lopez is Native American, as well.

Alaqua Is Deaf

Alaqua was born deaf. She attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and knows sign language. She made history being the first deaf actress to get their own superhero show, which she considers a huge honor.

“The [Deaf] community is in huge support of this role because they want to see deaf people represented in these deaf roles,” Alaqua told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. “Most of the time it’s hearing people that take these roles, but finally authentic representation is here. So I’m excited for that, and so is everybody else.”

Alaqua Has a Prosthetic Leg

Alaqua is an amputee with a prosthetic leg, though she’s never publicly revealed how she lost her limb. The actress performed her own stunts in Echo.

“In designing the fights, we incorporated the fact that she can do bigger blocks with her prosthetic leg since she wouldn’t feel pain there,” the show’s stunt coordinator, Mark Scizak, said in an interview. “She also used it as leverage, holding her leg back to get as much power out of her kicks as possible. Her style of fighting is a very grounded mix of MMA and a bunch of martial arts.”

Alaqua Is a Mom

On Mother’s Day 2023, Alaqua announced her pregnancy with her partner, whose identity she keeps a secret. The couple took a picture where they kissed while holding up cupcakes with a blue filling inside, confirming the sex of their baby. “Best Mother’s Day gift🤰🏻We can’t wait to meet you, baby boy!🩵,” she wrote.

Alaqua gave birth to her son in October 2023. She has shared photos of her baby boy on her Instagram but she doesn’t show his face.

Alaqua Made Her Acting Debut in ‘Hawkeye.’

Alaqua’s first acting job was playing Maya Lopez in the 2021 Marvel series Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Alaqua reacted to getting her own spinoff series in an interview with Variety at the Hawkeye red carpet premiere.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” the actress said. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”