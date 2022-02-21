Aaron Wheelz: 5 Things About The Extreme Wheelchair Athlete On ‘AGT: Extreme’

Aaron Wheelz is one of the contestants appearing on ‘AGT: Extreme’ during the February 21 premiere. Learn more about this talented and inspiring athlete.

Aaron Fotheringham, 30, is one of the contestants who will be making their big debut during the AGT: Extreme premiere. Aaron, who most people know as “Wheelz,” is going to thrill the judges and viewers with his amazing skills.

Aaron is an extreme wheelchair athlete who is incredibly inspiring. He’s not afraid to take risks, and he’s going to show his talent off on AGT: Extreme. So, who is Aaron Fotheringham? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know.

1. Aaron was born with spina bifida.

Spina bifida is a birth defect of the spinal cord. “The doctors didn’t think I would really be independent at all or be able to sit up or do anything on my own,” he says in a YouTube video. Because spina bifida limited his ability to walk, he began using a wheelchair full-time at the age of 8 after using braces and crutches.

2. Aaron competes in extreme wheelchair sports.

Aaron refers to what he does as “WCMX,” or “wheelchair motocross.” He began competing in skate park competitions when he was younger. He’s also been a part of the Nitro Circus Live tour, which has traveled across the world.

3. Aaron was a stunt double on ‘Glee.’

In a 2009 episode of Glee, Aaron was Artie’s stunt double. Artie, played by Kevin McHale, was a wheelchair user in the FOX series. Aaron also appeared in the 2019 film The Law of Moises.

4. Aaron is married.

Aaron is married to Charlee Wilson. The couple celebrated their 4-year wedding anniversary on February 10. They married in Las Vegas in 2018.

5. He landed the first wheelchair backflip.

When he was just 14 years old, Aaron landed the first wheelchair backflip on a ramp, according to Deseret News. A few years later, he landed the first double backflip. A year after that, Aaron successfully landed the first wheelchair frontflip. Aaron uses a specially made wheelchair that allows him to complete these moves.