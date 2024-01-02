Billy & Emily England: 5 Things to Know About the Rollerblading Duo on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

The best acts from the America’s Got Talent franchise and other Got Talents are taking the stage on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Billy and Emily England are among the contestants hoping to win the newest spinoff.

So, who are Billy and Emily England? The siblings are no stranger to the Got Talent fandom, and they’re hoping Fantasy League can catapult them to the next level. They’ve become instant frontrunners after receiving the first Golden Buzzer of the season. Learn more about the talented rollerblading duo below.

Billy and Emily England Got the First Golden Buzzer of ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

Simon Cowell picked Billy and Emily to compete on AGT: Fantasy League. From the start, Simon was involved in getting the duo ready for the spinoff. Their electrifying performance solidified them as a top contender of AGT: Fantasy League. Mel B called the performance “spectacular” and decided to steal Billy and Emily from Simon’s team. She gave them her Golden Buzzer, which sends them straight to the finals.

Billy and Emily England Previously Competed on ‘AGT’

Billy and Emily made their America’s Got Talent debut during season 12. They were eliminated in the semi-finals. The duo returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, but they didn’t make it past the preliminary round.

Back in November 2023, the pair announced that they would be competing on AGT: Fantasy League. “We are so excited and are working on things we have never done before and no one else would ever attempt,” they wrote on Instagram. “Sit back and be ready for the craziest, fastest skating you’ll ever see in your life!!!! We have a huge team working with us to create something next level. We cannot wait to blow you away.”

Billy and Emily England Are a Rollerblading Duo

Billy and Emily perform jaw-dropping routines while on rollerskates. Billy holds Emily in the air as they spin all around the stage. They have continued to elevate their performance over the years with new props and more. After AGT, Billy and Emily began headlining a Las Vegas show. They’ve been doing so for the last 5 years.

Billy and Emily England Are Siblings

Billy and Emily grew up in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Billy is the older sibling. The siblings got their first pair of skates when they were young kids. “We have a sibling sixth sense for sure,” Emily said on AGT: Fantasy League.

Billy and Emily England Got Their Start on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

The duo first crossed paths with Simon on Britain’s Got Talent during the ninth season of the show, which aired in 2015. Billy and Emily made it to the semi-finals of BGT before being eliminated.