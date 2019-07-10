Tie-Dye Frappuccino: 5 Things To Know About Starbucks’ Colorful Limited Edition Drink

Grab your phones and get yourself to a Starbucks ASAP: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is here! Here’s everything you need to know about the gorgeous, multi-colored frap that’s only available for five short days.

If you noticed a longer than usual line at your local Starbucks this morning, you’re not alone. The coffee chain just released their latest viral drink, called the Tie-Dye Frappuccino on July 10, and the tropical, rainbow treat has Starbucks lovers obsessed. Not only is wearing tie-dye in this summer (just ask Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid), but eating it is, too! So find out how you can score one of the pretty drinks, what makes it look so delightful, and how long you have before it simply becomes a memory on your Instagram feed:

1. It’s a delicious, tropical treat. The Tie-Dye Frappucino isn’t just beautiful to look at; it’s insanely good, too! The drink consists of a tropical creme Frappuccino base with a dashes of red beets, turmeric, and spirulina to give it red, yellow, and blue swirls. The drink is topped with dollops of whipped cream and dusted with colored powder to amplify its vibrancy. If you want to get your paws around one, you need to act fast; the Tie-Dye Frappuccino became available on July 10, and is only sticking around for five days at participating Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada.

2. Just definitely don’t replace your daily coffee with it. Each 16-ounce (grande size) serving of a Tie-Dye Frappuccino contains an astounding 400 calories, 60 grams of carbs, and 58 grams of sugar. You can see the full nutrition facts and ingredients list for the Tie-Dye Frappuccino HERE.

3. Starbucks picked Tie-Dye to be the drink of the summer for a reason. “We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage,” drink creator Paloma Carrington-Bataller said in a statement. “It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family. It’s bright and colorful and fun and should bring a smile to your face. Perfect for the heydays of summer.”

4. Some Starbucks employees aren’t happy about having to deal with another limited edition, specialty frappuccino. “It looks like it’s going to be the Unicorn Frappuccino all over again, which the company said they wouldn’t do again because of partner feedback. They don’t give a damn about us and it’s obvious,” a Starbucks employee told Business Insider. Starbucks refers to its employees as partners. The Unicorn Frappuccino was another complicated drink, launched in 2017, that was available for less than a week. The pretty pastel beverage went viral, and it was mayhem for the poor baristas who had to deal with the influx of demanding customers who wanted it to look picture-perfect for their Instagrams.

5. Starbucks secretly re-added the S’mores Frappuccino to their menu, too! It’s not rainbow, but it’s damn delicious. The S’mores Frappuccino reappeared on Starbucks menus this summer, bringing back that beautiful blend of marshmallow whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, coffee, milk, ice, and crunchy graham cracker crumbles. While it’s sticking around longer than the Tie-Dye frap, the S’mores Frappuccino will be leaving the menu again at the end of summer.