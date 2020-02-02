Quibi: Everything You Need To Know About The New Streaming Service

The launch of Quibi is upon us. So, what is Quibi? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the streaming service that will feature stars like Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, and more.

Quibi is headed to your mobile phone in just a few months. The brand-new streaming service got a coveted spot during the 2020 Super Bowl to explain what it’s all about. Quibi’s motto is “quick bites” and “big stories” all in one place. We’re in the midst of what’s being called the “streaming wars” but Quibi is switching things up a bit and attracting huge stars to its projects.

1. Quibi isn’t your typical streaming service. Quibi, launching April 6, is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone. The streaming service will deliver original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars. Quibi is banking on audiences loving the easy, on-the-go mobile viewing of its shows. To top it all over, new episodes will be 10 minutes or less.

2. Quibi has shows that star Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Chance the Rapper, and more. Liam is starring alongside Christoph Waltz in the action thriller Most Dangerous Game. Sophie Turner is teaming up with Corey Hawkins in the thriller Survive. Chance the Rapper is the new host of PUNK’D for the streaming service. The KarJenners are involved with Quibi as well. Kendall and Kris Jenner are producing the series Kirby Jenner, which follows the life of the fraternal twin brother of Kendall Jenner. Other stars with projects in the works with Quibi include Chrissy Teigen, Joe Jonas, Kevin Hart, Zac Efron, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

3. Quibi is going to cost you. The streaming service will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 a month without ads.

4. There’s a reason it’s called Quibi. Quibi is short for “quick bites,” which goes along with their 10 minutes or less model when it comes to content.

5. Remakes of some of your favorite moves are in the works with Quibi. A modern take on the 1999 film Varsity Blues is in development. A modern take on the beloved rom-com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is also in the works.