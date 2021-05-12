What is Microblading? Everything You Need to Know

It seems as though every day there’s a new beauty trend taking the world by storm & microblading is one of them. Luckily, we have everything you need to know about the technique before you go.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Microblading is a technique used on your eyebrows where you essentially get them tattooed with semi-permanent color. It’s great for people with very thin or light brows because the tool used in microblading has a bunch of tiny needles in it that create hair-like tattoos in your brows to make it look very natural. It’s great for someone who is always busy and doesn’t want to have to fill in their brows with temporary makeup every day. Plus, it’s essentially cheaper to do microblading once, than having to go to the salon and get your eyebrows dyed monthly. You are left with fuller-looking brows that usually last for about one to three years but start fading around year two. So, if you want to learn a little bit more about what exactly this process entails, see below!

What is microblading?

Microblading is the process of tattooing your eyebrows with semi-permanent ink using a small handheld tool that has tiny needles attached. The multiple needles are important because they each have ink attached to the ends that get under your skin to make it look like fine hair strokes are actually growing from your eyebrows, which makes the process very natural. You will see the full effect of microblading 30 days after treatment. Once the process is done, you are left with fuller brows that last a few years.

How is microblading eyebrows different from having your brows tattooed?

Microblading is different from tattooing your eyebrows because microblading is semi-permanent and tattoos are permanent. Microblading uses needles but they don’t go as far deep into the skin layers that tattoos do, hence why it doesn’t last as long as a tattoo. The other difference is that the microblading tool uses multiple tiny needles that give you featherweight strokes, while a tattoo cannot give you natural-looking brows because it uses one thick needle to paint on the pigment.

How long does it last?

Shaughnessy Otsuji, Owner and Cosmetic Tattoo Artist at Studio Sashiko, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Microblading can last anywhere from 1-5 years with regular maintenance suggested annually. Sun exposure, exfoliating products, and client skin type are all factors that will contribute to fading over time. On average, I see my clients once every 1-2 years to maintain their fluffy brows!” The first year is when your eyebrows will be the most pigmented and then the second year they will start to fade. While microblading can last up to five years, it will only work if you keep up with your after-care routine. Everyone’s skin is different and when you go to your first consultation, the microblading artist or expert will assess your brows and factor in your skin type, tone, eyebrow shape, and color – all of which factor into how long your treatment will last. For example, if you have oily skin, your microblading specialist might not recommend the treatment for you because the pigment doesn’t last long on that skin type. Another skin type that doesn’t take the pigment well is thin skin because the pigment will thin out and fade quicker. Regardless, you won’t know what will work on your skin type until you actually go to the salon and get a consultation.

How much is it?

“Pricing will vary depending on the technique, artist’s level of expertise, experience, and location. Brow tattooing services can start at around $500 and go up to around $2000 or more. Annual maintenance appointments are required and are generally charged at a reduced price,” Otsuji stated. While this may seem like a large sum of money, it actually costs less in the long run to pay this one time than having to pay around $30 for eyebrow tinting once a month or having to constantly buy new eyebrow pencils, pomades, and tools.

The process of getting microblading

— The entire process takes about an hour from start to finish. First, your microblading artist will give you a consultation where your brows are assessed and your brow shape, color, skin tone, and type are all taken into account. The specialist will draw the shape out onto your brows so you can get an idea of what it may look like before the semi-permanent ink is used.

— Next, once you give the specialist the okay, she will begin shaping the brow area by threading the hairs and cleaning up the area so that there are no dirt particles and straggling hairs. After you have been cleaned up, the technician applies a numbing cream which stays on for 40 minutes.

— Once that is done, the microblading artist will start measuring the area around the brows to create symmetry before the needling process begins.

— The needling process isn’t as painful as you think considering your brows are numb at this point. The specialist will take the tiny handheld instrument and begin making small cuts along and inside your brows, breaking the skin while releasing the ink.

— After the cuts are made with the needle, a layer of pigment is applied to your brows where it sits for five minutes. When time is up, the microblading artist will clean up the area and you are good to go.

About 6-8 weeks after your session, it is recommended to go back into the salon for a follow-up so that the artist can fill in any gaps or correct any mistakes.

Side effects

Microblading can cause scarring as the process entails breaking the sensitive skin on your face with tiny needles. While the scabs usually heal for most people, they can result in scars for others without proper treatment. Another side effect is severe redness after treatment which is normal considering your skin is scabbing but if lasts over 30 days, then it is recommended to check back in with your salon or doctor. An allergic reaction to the pigment is also possible, although it is very rare. In any case, if you notice anything out of the ordinary such as redness, blotchiness, or irritation, see your doctor.

Aftercare treatment

It is extremely important to take care of your brows post microblading. Not only can it prevent scarring, but it makes your brows heal faster and last longer. To take care of your brows post-treatment, never pick or scratch at your brows. Remember that it is a scab and once picked at, it cannot heal properly. gently wash your eyebrows every morning and night with water and an antibacterial soap. Try to pick a soap without scents so that it doesn’t irritate the skin. Once your brows are washed, apply a very small amount of coconut or rosehip oil to each brow morning and night to help condition them and keep them soft. If you don’t want your brows to fade, it is recommended to go into the salon for a checkup every 18 months so they can fill in any fading.

Microblading is definitely convenient and less painful than you think, however, when it comes to any procedure, it is completely up to you to decide whether or not it’s right for you. Everyone is different and has different skin types and tones, so it is definitely worth it to at least get a consultation to see if you would be a candidate. Just like any other procedure, there are side effects but with the proper after-care treatment and check-ups with your microblading artist, the process is a breeze. No matter what you decide to do, there are always multiple options and it’s important to weigh each one carefully before you make your decision.

After hearing all about microblading, if you are still not ready to take the leap, that’s totally fine because we have some amazing brow products that are temporary but will still give you full-looking brows. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil, which is available in 12 different shades, is loved by over 13,000 people on Amazon because of how well it works. One customer gushed, “My absolute favorite eyebrow product. I am blonde so the color taupe works the best. The spooly on the opposite end comes in very handy.” Another great product if you’re not into pencils is the NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Tinted Brow Mascara. The product comes in five different neutral shades, is completely vegan and cruelty-free, and it has over 13,000 positive reviews. One happy customer loved it so much she raved, “Wow! I love this, and couldn’t ask for a better price. I naturally have really light eyebrows (most of the time you can’t even tell I have them lol). This product matches perfectly with my hair color and it lasts all day long. I’ve had friends tell me they can’t even tell I have it on, it looks very natural. Will be buying this again!”