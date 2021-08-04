What Is Dry Brushing? Is It Good or Bad For Your Skin?

If your skin feels dull, then dry brushing may be the perfect option for you & we have everything you need to know about the technique.

There are so many beauty techniques out there that it may seem daunting to find the right one for you. However, one method that’s been around for ages is dry brushing. Dry brushing is literally what it says it is – brushing your skin using a dry brush. The idea is that a dry brush can resurface dead skin cells on the surface, leaving your skin brighter and softer. There are many benefits to this approach including a glowing complexion and an increase in circulation, but if you feel overwhelmed – do not fret – because we rounded up everything you need to know about the technique and you can read about it below.

What is dry brushing?

Dry brushing is quite literally the technique of using a brush on your dry skin. The purpose of this is to remove dead skin from the body and increase circulation. The ritual involves using a firm brush with natural bristles to gently massage your skin in upward, circular motions. The result is smooth, fresh, exfoliated skin that boosts your circulation.

How to practice dry brushing

To practice dry brushing, you will first need the tool – a dry brush with sturdy, natural bristles, such as a boar bristle brush. You want to make sure the brush is firm but not too harsh on your skin. The choice of brush is completely up to you, however, it’s important to make sure it’s solid. One brush that we would highly recommend is the Yerba Prima Tampico Skin Brush. It’s made with all-natural tampico vegetable fibers and has a long wooden handle that allows you to get in hard-to-reach places. It costs just $15 on Amazon and has over 2,000 positive reviews.

Once you’ve picked out your brush, the rest is simple. Before you shower, all you need to do is make sure your skin is dry and then you can get to work.

Start at your ankles and brush up your legs in an upward, circular motion. Keep moving up both of your legs and make sure every surface is covered. While brushing, apply some pressure, but don’t go overboard as the bristles may hurt if you push too hard. Once you’re done with your legs, move up to your arms starting at your wrists and ending at your shoulders. The less you think about it the better – just move the brush along your body in swift, upward motions. Once you get to your torso, you want to move the brush downwards so that you’re essentially draining the fluid in your stomach. Move the brush along the front, sides, and back. Once you’ve done every part of your body for at least 30 seconds, you are done.

When you are done brushing, there is hardly any maintenance – just jump in the shower and feel the energizing effects of the technique. The important thing to note is that as soon as you’re out of the shower, make sure to moisturize as your skin will be dry from exfoliating all of the dead cells that were on your skin’s surface.

Is dry brushing your skin good or bad?

Dry brushing your skin is a personal choice and just like any other technique, there are pros and cons. However, there is nothing bad about doing it – the only thing that can come out of trying it out is positive. It may increase blood flow, energizes your skin, exfoliates, and leaves you feeling smooth and fresh.

Benefits of dry brushing

There are many benefits to dry brushing aside from energizing your skin and increasing your blood flow and we have listed them below.

– Exfoliation: First and foremost, dry brushing is a great way to exfoliate your skin naturally and deeply without using a body wash. The idea is that the dead skin on your body is essentially buffed off to reveal a smoother complexion.

– Relaxation: Dry brushing is a great ritual to relax you as it is calming to focus on your body and give it some TLC.

– Reduction of cellulite: While dry brushing can’t actually get rid of your cellulite, it does help reduce the appearance of it because you are getting rid of dead skin build-up, so your skin appears smoother.

– Removal of toxins: There are so many lymph fluids throughout our body and sometimes a build-up of the fluid can have a negative effect on your body. Dry brushing helps to drain the lymphatic system naturally.

Risks of dry brushing

Just like with any beauty technique, there are risks. While the risks are not severe, they are still there. Since you are using a firm, coarse crush on dry skin, irritation will naturally occur. Although it is mostly not severe, some people may get it worse than others. The rubbing of one spot can bother the skin and in some cases can lead to a rash. If a rash occurs and does not go away, see a doctor.

Another risk of dry brushing is practicing it when your skin is too dry or cracked. The cracks in your skin can lead to cuts or wounds if you are using an abrasive brush on sensitive skin. Never use too much pressure while brushing because you don’t ever want to break the skin. Another risk factor is using a brush with synthetic fiber, as this can irritate the skin. Always go for a natural bristle brush.

While there are a variety of brushes to choose from, we took the liberty of picking out our favorites that work well on all skin types. The Popchose Dry Brushing Body Brush is one of the best and it has over 11,500 positive reviews on Amazon. It has natural boar bristles, a sustainable polished wood handle, and an anti-slip cotton strap that keeps your hand in place as you brush. One customer gushed, “I’ve been using this body brush to exfoliate my skin once a day and have noticed less ingrown hairs and more soft skin – I love it! The handle is sturdy and the strap fits my hand perfectly, with just a lil room to spare. The bristles are quality and give my body a good scrub. I like that it even comes with a hook for you to hang your brush on. Waiting to see what long term body brushing effects are, but so far I’m diggin’ this brush!”

If you’re looking for an all-in-one brush, then the Beauty by Earth Dry Brushing Body Brush is the perfect option for you. The circular brush is made with natural boar bristles and real wood, plus it has a sturdy canvas strap to keep your hand in place. The reason we love this brush so much, though, is the fact that it has small nodes inside the brush that help massage your body as you perform the technique. There’s a reason why over 4,400 people swear by this and it’s because it truly works. A very satisfied customer raved, “A very high-quality brush that comes nicely packaged! I have it for about 6 months, use it every other day, and it still looks new! Dry brush is by far the best and the least expensive option on the market. It makes your skin baby soft, increases circulation, energizes and removes toxins. You brush every part of your body in long strokes towards the heart for about 15 seconds. You can make extra circular motions on cellulite-prone areas. It will help to minimize its appearance. Unlike body scrubs, you don’t need to repurchase the product constantly. The brush isn’t expensive, and, it will last you years. It is also very travel-friendly. A must-have product!”

Another great product is the Belula Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set which comes with two different brushes – one for your body and one for your face. The long brush is designed for your body and helps reach hard areas, plus, the head is detachable with a strap so you can take it off and use it as a handheld tool to focus on different body parts. The smaller brush is meant for exfoliating your face and is the perfect shape to hold in your hand. Over 4,800 people gave this set positive reviews and one shopper wrote, “I love the structure and the fact that you get so much out of it for your money’s worth including the glove, stick, removable head, and small brush. Also the instructions card is fantastic I love the picture as an example of how to brush your skin! Also the customer service in the cards and letter attached with the item is a great touch!”

Lastly, the Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush is a great option and is super affordable as it costs just $9. It has natural bristles and a sturdy strap, plus, it comes with a hook for the brush that you can hang in your bathroom and a storage bag that makes it convenient to travel with. There’s a reason why over 10,800 customers highly rated this brush and it’s because people swear by it. One happy shopper gushed, “I’m in love with this brush. I’ve never dry brushed before but kept hearing amazing things about it. This is my first dry brush and I already see benefits from using it! First off, for some reason I have noticed that I seem to have more energy during the day. I use it every day before I shower and I notice that I don’t crash mid-day, but have steady energy. Not even sure if this is a normal known benefit, but I’ve noticed a difference for sure. My skin is crazy softer! And my husband is constantly commenting on it. I love the feel of the brush. It’s not too hard and not too soft. I heard that dry brushing can help with hormones and circulation as well. So far, I love everything about it! Great product!!!”