What Is A Brazilian Wax: What To Know Before Getting Your First Treatment

If you’ve ever wanted to try a Brazilian wax but are too scared, have no fear because we have everything you need to know before your first treatment!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting your body waxed can seem scary and daunting but it truly doesn’t have to be. One popular waxing treatment for women is a Brazilian wax – removing all of the hair from your entire bikini area including top, sides, front, and back. While the thought of this may seem painful, considering it’s a sensitive area, it’s actually not as bad as you think. There are many benefits to getting this wax and luckily, we rounded up everything you need to know about the treatment before your first appointment, below.

What is a Brazilian wax?

A Brazilian wax is the removal of all hair from the bikini area and the behind. Hair is removed from the front, top, sides, and back of the pubic area as well as the rear. Unlike a bikini wax where you just get your sides and tops removed, a Brazilian wax removes everything so that your bottom half is completely bare and hairless. When getting a Brazilian, you also have the option to leave a neat triangle, strip, or square on the front.

What is the process?

HollywoodLife spoke to European Wax Center Education Manager, Gina Petak, EXCLUSIVELY, and she gave us all the ins and outs of a Brazilian. Gina explained the exact steps taken during the wax, below.

1. “First, we cleanse the area to remove any makeup, oils, or lotions that could prevent the quality of your wax from taking place.

2. “Next, we protect the skin with our soothing pre-wax oil.

3. “Then, it’s time for your wax!

4. “Finally, we rejuvenate the area by applying our EWC’s TreatTM Ingrown Hair Serum.”

While European Wax Center uses a proprietary hard, stripless wax made exclusively for European Wax Center, called Comfort Wax, and a special Ingrown Hair Serum, all salons are different and you can choose from a variety of fabulous salons.

What should you do before your appointment?

While you don’t need a lot of prep before your wax, there are certain tips you should keep in mind before heading to your first appointment. Gina shared that you should wear loose-fitting clothing, preferably cotton-based, to allow the area to breath after your wax. You also want to remain comfortable. “We recommend hair be at least ¼” long (about the size of a sprinkle) so it’s a good idea to stop shaving at least 5 days prior to your waxing reservation. Don’t worry, your hair can never be too long to come to see us,” she shared.

Another great way to prepare is to exfoliate your skin beforehand so that you are removing all dead skin cells and build-up in that area. “If you are going to exfoliate your skin, please use a film-free (meaning it rinses clean off the skin not leaving it coated in oil) exfoliant 24-48 hours before your wax. We recommend EWC’s TreatTM Face & Body Exfoliating Gel as it’s non-abrasive and contains our exclusive Comfort BlendTM to help calm, nourish and restore skin,” Gina revealed.

Does it hurt?

Everyone is different and every person has a specific skin type that is affected in a variety of ways. While the area is definitely sensitive, going for more waxes leads to less painful treatments each time. Gina explained, “Waxing such a sensitive area can be uncomfortable, especially for first-timers. However, since waxing removes the hair from the root, it makes it grow softer and finer, resulting in each wax becoming less painful and more comfortable! Additionally, a high-quality wax can help make the experience more comfortable.”

Benefits of Brazilian wax

A Brazilian wax is completely subjective and it’s up to you if you want to try it out. In many cases, a Brazilian is a great treatment before vacation if you’re going to be in a swimsuit because no hair will show through during your entire trip. Gina shared that a wax usually lasts about 3-4 weeks but everyone’s hair is different. She also explained that if you use the right products and treat the area with care, your wax can last even longer.

Risks of Brazilian wax

One major risk of a Brazilian wax is ingrown hairs – hairs stuck under the skin. Ingrown hairs can be painful and leave red or discolored bumps on your skin. If not treated correctly, they can potentially get infected. If you feel that your skin is infected, see a doctor.

Do’s and Dont’s of Brazilian Wax

There’s not much you can do before a wax besides trying to relax and Gina said that taking Advil an hour before plus breathing can lead to a calm, less painful experience. “What’s more important is what not to do,” Gina urged. “Avoid alcohol and caffeine the day of your reservation. It may seem like a good idea to have a drink to calm the nerves, but alcohol thins the blood which actually causes a more painful experience. Caffeine leads to more skin sensitivity and also can up the pain during a wax. It’s best to be well hydrated so the skin allows for the hair to be removed easily.”

Considering the area will be sticky and covered in wax and products after your treatment, you will probably want to shower right away. Before showering, Gina wants you to keep in mind, “Make sure to use lukewarm or cooler water. Hot showers can dehydrate the skin. Also, remember your skin is freshly exfoliated from your wax so don’t use any harsh soaps or body washes that contain too many oils or leave a film on your skin. As far as other water you should always avoid hot tubs, lakes, and even saunas right after your wax.”

Aftercare

It’s important to not use a harsh scrub on the area when showering after your treatment. The area will be sensitive and an exfoliant may irritate your skin. Gina also recommends looking out for products with the following ingredients:

“Tea Tree Oil – keeps pores and skin clean

“Aloe Vera – anti-inflammatory, helps calm skin

“Chamomile – soothes skin reduces redness

“Green Tea – nourishes skin, anti-inflammatory, calming

“Glycerin – gentle, helps moisturize skin”