Valentine’s Day: See 30 Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Will Never Die – Chrissy & John & More

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time to celebrate ~love.~ We decided to do just that this Feb. 14 by highlighting some of the celebrity couples who prove time and again that love is real.

One of our fave couples is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The pair share two children together, Luna and Miles, and are constantly goofing on each other via social media. But through all the Twitter jokes and memes about John looking like Arthur, these two really love each other. They’ve also been open about their relationship with fans, and Legend once revealed one of the reasons they work so well together. “We support each other in everything that we do. I love seeing her succeed at the things she loves to do and she loves seeing me succeed at things that I love to do. That’s the way you should be with your partner,” the singer said in a Twitter Q&A.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are enough pairing that makes us believe in true love. At the 2017 Met Gala, Reynolds gushed about his wife to Humans of New York, explaining the way in which she made him a better person. “She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times,” the Deadpool star told the blog, according to People.

Our hearts always feel so full any time Emily Blunt and John Krasinski talk about each other. After Blunt won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 SAG Awards for her role in A Quiet Place (which Krasinski also starred in and directed), she dedicated her speech to her husband.

“I’m going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would’ve been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option, but thank you,” Blunt said. Are you crying yet? Well great news, there are even more cute celeb couples in the gallery above who will remind you that love isn’t dead. Happy Valentine’s Day!