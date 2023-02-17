‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Cast, Release Date, & Everything To Know About Final Season

The Umbrella Academy has begun production on its fourth and final season! The Netflix series, based on a comic book and launched in 2019, revealed the cameras started rolling with a tweet on February 6. As the third season ended with the adopted sibling superheroes, the Hargreeves, landing in a new timeline without their powers, but with new neighbors, the Sparrows, fans are clamoring to know what will happen next! Not to worry, HollywoodLife rounded up all the information on Season 4, including its release date, the cast, plot and more!

What was revealed during the Season 4 announcement?

About a month after the Season 3 premiere on Aug. 25, 2022, Netflix announced they had given the green light for another season, adding that it would be the final one. According to The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner, Steve Blackman, the four-season total was always his target. “When I started this thing, I sort of knew four seasons of the show. I have nothing passed that in my brain, but I’ve sort of kept to a trajectory,” Steve told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “So, I have a really good sense of what season four would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons—what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless.”

The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/3Kik32ka3J — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2023

As fans know, the Hargreeves siblings being “powerless” is certainly going to cause drama for the upcoming season, as the story revolves around their extraordinary talents. ICYMI, the show is set in a time and space where 43 women around the world gave birth simultaneously on the first day of October 1989, without the women showing any signs of pregnancy. Seven of the 43 children, who appeared to be superpowered, were adopted by a billionaire named Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who then formed a superhero team, The Umbrella Academy, with his new prodigies.

In another fun reveal, Blackman let fans know the title of the first episode for Season 4! Taking to his Instagram around the time of the season renewal news, he shared a screenshot of the screenplay. Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, the episode is called “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want.”