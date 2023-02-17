‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Cast, Release Date, & Everything To Know About Final Season

- ‘The Umbrella Academy’ launched in 2019 as one of Netflix’s Top 3 most popular series of the year
- The show is adapted from a comic book about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes
- Netflix renewed the show, starring Elliot Page, for a Season 4
The Umbrella Academy has begun production on its fourth and final season! The Netflix series, based on a comic book and launched in 2019, revealed the cameras started rolling with a tweet on February 6. As the third season ended with the adopted sibling superheroes, the Hargreeves, landing in a new timeline without their powers, but with new neighbors, the Sparrows, fans are clamoring to know what will happen next! Not to worry, HollywoodLife rounded up all the information on Season 4, including its release date, the cast, plot and more!
What was revealed during the Season 4 announcement?
About a month after the Season 3 premiere on Aug. 25, 2022, Netflix announced they had given the green light for another season, adding that it would be the final one. According to The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner, Steve Blackman, the four-season total was always his target. “When I started this thing, I sort of knew four seasons of the show. I have nothing passed that in my brain, but I’ve sort of kept to a trajectory,” Steve told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “So, I have a really good sense of what season four would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons—what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless.”
The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/3Kik32ka3J
— Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2023
As fans know, the Hargreeves siblings being “powerless” is certainly going to cause drama for the upcoming season, as the story revolves around their extraordinary talents. ICYMI, the show is set in a time and space where 43 women around the world gave birth simultaneously on the first day of October 1989, without the women showing any signs of pregnancy. Seven of the 43 children, who appeared to be superpowered, were adopted by a billionaire named Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who then formed a superhero team, The Umbrella Academy, with his new prodigies.
In another fun reveal, Blackman let fans know the title of the first episode for Season 4! Taking to his Instagram around the time of the season renewal news, he shared a screenshot of the screenplay. Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, the episode is called “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want.”
Who will be in Season 4?
Elliot Page will be returning as Vanya, along with Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Feore all reprising their roles. Not on the list are Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez and Britne Oldford, whose characters’ fates were left uncertain in the Season 3 finale.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Raver-Lampman told Screen Rant of the final season. “I think we all feel very blessed and very lucky that we are going into the fourth season knowing it’s the end because a lot of shows don’t get that opportunity. And we get to close out this chapter and these characters’ stories with a proper ending that they deserve and that the fans deserve.”
Executive producers set to return alongside Blackman and Jesse McKeown are Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman.
What is the plot of ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4?
In a statement following the season renewal, Blackman said, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”
He also explained that there will only be six episodes in The Umbrella Academy Season 4. In each of the first three seasons, there were 10 episodes, making a total of 36 episodes by the time the series bids adieu. As of now, there is not release date for Season 4, but HollywoodLife will keep you posted!
What about this new Ben?
By the end of Season 3, Umbrella Ben and Sparrow Ben are both part of the storyline. When asked what a “new Ben” meant for the series, Blackman told Netflix, “Let’s be clear — that is Sparrow Ben. The question you should really be asking yourself is what the f*** is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery? Odd, right? Of course, it is! This is the Umbrella Academy.” He added, “As every good Umbrella fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation. Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there… but you’ll have to wait until Season 4 to understand why.”