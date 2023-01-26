Tyrann Mathieu’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Relationship With Sydni Paige Russell

Tyrann Mathieu is a football player for the New Orleans Saints.

He is in a romance with Sydni Paige Russell.

Tyrann recently was one of several Saints players who received votes for the Associated Press 2022 All-Pro teams.

Tyrann Mathieu, 30, and Sydni Paige Russell have led quite the romance over the years. The football player and the beauty reportedly started dating around 2011 and have shared a tight bond, even creating a family together, since then. They often share memorable moments of their lives together on Instagram, but also keep many parts of their relationship private.

Find out more about Sydni and her romance with Tyrann below.

Sydni is a dancer and entrepreneur.

Sydni has danced for two NBA teams with a group called the Honeybees, according to wtfoot. She also reportedly won the Black Scholars Award and is the founder of a clothing brand for children. She regularly mentions her businesses on social media and seems to be very busy with them on a daily basis.

How did Tyrann and Sydni meet?

Tyrann and Sydni reportedly met at Louisiana State University in 2011 and started dating shortly after. Since then, they’ve posted and gushed over each other and have been seen on outings often. Syndi has also showed up to many of Tyrann’s football games and supported him publicly on the field.

Are Tyrann and Sydni getting married?

In May 2019, an Instagram post from designer ZoFrost revealed Tyrann and Sydni were engaged. The post included a video of a gorgeous diamond ring as well as a photo and a clip of the moment Tyrann proposed to Sydni in front of a cheering crowd. “Congratulations to my brother Tyrann and Sydni on their engagement. Wishing you guys nothing but the best! And thank you for letting me be part of your big day by designing the perfect ring for Sydni,” the caption read.

Since the proposal, the lovebirds have been close but haven’t announced any wedding plans or how their romance has progressed.

Do Tyrann and Sydni have children?

Throughout their romance, Tyrann and Sydni welcomed two children together. Their son Tyrann Mathieu Jr., was born in 2014 and their daughter Mila Mathieu was born in 2019. The proud parents have shared public photos of their brood since their births and often give them shout-outs during birthdays and other special occasions.

Sydni loves to share recipes on Instagram.

In addition to her businesses, Sydni often shares recipes with videos of her enjoying them, like the one above, on her Instagram page. They have included cocktails like margaritas, salmon salads, seafood stuffing, and more. They often receive a lot of responses from followers who are excited to try or have tried them out.