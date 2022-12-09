TOMORROW X TOGETHER: 5 Things To Know About Band Performing At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

K-pop fans rejoice! Tomorrow X Together is set to ring in 2023 with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The news was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 and people couldn’t be more excited.

In a tweet, the Gen-Z band revealed they will be playing their hits “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” from Disneyland for the celebration. Other New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers will include Ciara, Fitz and the Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Billy Porter, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, and more, according to Billboard.

Fans of the group may be well acquainted with the South Korean crooners, but many others are wondering who exactly they are. The band is made up of Yeonjun, 23, Soobin, 22, Beomgyu, 21, Taehyun, 20, and HueningKai, 20, and they’ve been singing together since 2019. In that time, they’ve become giant stars, with huge crossover vibes.

Ready to learn more about rising stars Tomorrow X Together? Find out everything here.

They debuted in 2019

Plans for TxT were teased in 2017 by their record company, Big Hit Music, but the band didn’t debut their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, until Mar. 2019. According to their website, their name refers to five individuals who “come together under one dream in hopes of building a better tomorrow.”

Since their start, they’ve only gotten closer. Talking to NME in 2021, HueningKai said, “Our teamwork is certainly one aspect that continues to further improve with each month and year that we spend together. We can see eye-to-eye and support one another on our journey of growth both as a team and as individuals, and I think it’s really a great thing! We’re brothers.”

TxT made Billboard history

The band’s lead single “Crown” was a big hit and it even made Billboard chart history for a time. The track entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, making it the highest-charting debut album by a male K-pop group to that date. The song also debuted at number one on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

They perform in multiple languages

TxT’s first two studio albums, The Dream Chapter: Magic (2019) and The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (2021), were written and sung in Korean. They expanded their reach with 2021’s Still Dreaming, which is sung in Japanese. It consists of six Japanese versions of previous Korean hits, two new instrumental tracks, an original Japanese titled “Force”, and the band’s previous Japanese release “Everlasting Shine.”

They’re on the same label as BTS

TxT is on Big Hit Music, the same label behind BTS’s success. They were the first boy band that the label debuted since BTS’s blockbuster run began back in 2013. The project was a long time coming. Big Hit founder Bang Si-hyuk hinted at plans for the group all the way back in 2017.

The group made it clear they’re not a “little brother” band to BTS in a 2021 interview with NME. “We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” they said. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

They’ve got big plans for 2023

The band announced plans to release the album The Name Chapter in Nov 2022. It follows their earlier EPs The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter.

They teased the album with a dreamy concept trailer in early Dec. 2022, seen on Billboard. In the teaser, TxT floats around freely before being pulled up by a demon via marionette strings. Left stranded, they’re forced to take a leap of faith.