Tilda Swinton’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Grown Children, Including Breakout Star Honor Swinton-Byrne

Tilda Swinton is a beloved Scottish actress who has starred in everything from small indie films like ‘The Deep End’ to blockbusters like Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange’

She received an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in 2007’s ‘Michael Clayton’

After meeting Scottish playwright John Byrne in 1985, the pair welcomed twins Honor and Xavier in 1997

Tilda Swinton has had one unconventional, yet highly successful career in Hollywood. Not many actresses can deliver the goods like the 62-year-old Scot does in projects ranging from small theater productions to giant Marvel blockbusters. Her acting talents have been praised and awarded accordingly (see her Best Actress Academy Award for Michael Clayton), much like her chic androgynous style and fashion sense (see her appearance at the 2022 Fashion Awards, per Evening Star.)

The Oscar winner’s personal life has been just as unconventional and successful as her personal one. Tilda began a long romance with Scottish playwright John Byrne, who is 20 years her senior, after meeting him in 1985. During their relationship, they welcomed a pair of twins together. Although they were no longer a couple, they were still cohabitating when Tilda began a relationship with German-born artist Sandro Kopp, who is 18 years her junior, and had him move into her home.

Despite the unusual arrangement, Tilda insisted that everyone was cool about it. ‘It’s all quite boring really,’ she told DailyMail. “The father of my children and I are good friends and I’m now in a very happy other relationship. And we’re all really good friends. It’s a very happy situation. Life doesn’t have to be complicated.”

With no drama at home, Tilda was able to focus on the two children she shares with John. “My children have more to teach me about being relaxed than I can ever teach them,” she told the DailyMail. “They are very balanced and very easy to be around. They are into life and are very happy children. They are at ease in the world. Which is nice.”

“Being a parent is a sacrifice,” she continued. “One really does give up a lot and there is a part of you that does die. Hopefully, one gets a lot back. There is a certain joyful chaos that comes with having children, which suits me fine as I’m too lazy to want much control. They are great kids and I’m a very hands-on mother.”

Honor

Tilda and John welcomed their set of twins on Oct. 6, 1997 in London. Honor and her twin brother Xavier were raised in the Scottish Highlands before she got the acting bug and wanted to follow in her famous mother’s footsteps. Her first acting gig was a non-speaking part in the 2009 film I Am Love, where she played a younger version of her mother’s character, Emma.

Honor then got her big break with the lead role of Julie in 2019’s The Souvenir and its sequel two years later. After filming, she joked about landing the part. “From what I understand, [the director] couldn’t find Julie in these posey professional actresses who were very comfortable in front of a camera. She just said they’re all too pretty. And then she cast me. Which, you know, I took as a compliment,” Honor told The Guardian. Now she’s in pre-production for a film called Drift, starring Oscar-nominee Cynthia Erivo.

Xavier

While his twin sister Honor decided to pursue a job in front of the camera, Xavier kept a foot in the entertainment industry by trying his hand at the art department, according to his IMDB. He has worked on such projects as Enola Holmes 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and 1917. With no social media engagements — it appears Xavier does not run an Instagram account — there is little else known about him publicly.