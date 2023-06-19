‘3 Body Problem’: The First Teaser & Everything Else We Know About The New Netflix Series

The first teaser for 3 Body Problem dropped on June 17.

Benedict Wong and Eiza Gonzalez star in the show.

After Game of Thrones ended in 2019, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed a major deal with Netflix, and one of their first projects with the streamer is the upcoming series 3 Body Problem. The first look was released during Netflix’s TUDUM event on June 17. The nearly 2-minute teaser featured incredible footage of the epic series. “Life looks for life,” the voiceover says as the teaser ends.

The science fiction show is based on Liu Cixin’s novel about Earth discovering alien civilization for the first time. David and D.B. described the novel as “the most ambitious science-fiction series” they’ve ever read, so we can imagine that the Netflix series is going to literally be out of this world. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

3 Body Problem Release Date

3 Body Problem doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we do know what month the show will premiere. During Netflix’s TUDUM event, the teaser revealed that 3 Body Problem will premiere in January 2024.

3 Body Problem Cast & Crew

Cast

Netflix assembled a great cast for 3 Body Problem. Game of Thrones alums John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong, and Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzalez star in the show. They’re joined by Tsai Chin, Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Rosalind Chao, Alex Sharp, Marlo Kelly, Ben Schnetzer, Eve Ridley, Jason Forbes, and Stacy Abalogun.

Eiza said in an interview that she feels “lucky” that the cast is so great. She also said it’s “so surreal” to be working with her “heroes” David and D.B. “The last 10 years I watched religiously Game of Thrones. It’s been a journey,” she said.

Crew

Emmy Award-winning duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are responsible for 3 Body Problem on Netflix. This is their second TV project with Netflix after Leslie Jones‘ comedy special and the Sandra Oh series The Chair. They wrote 3 Body Problem with Alexander Woo, who worked on True Blood. The three of them are executive producers with Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Bernadette Caulfield, and more.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?

The series is expected to tell a similar story as the book, which is about humanity’s first contact with aliens in the 1960s during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. At Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM, Alexander Woo described the story of the series as a “history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilization all the way to the end of the universe.” Star Jess Hong said that “people who have read the books will be stunned to see how it’s been realized in the show. It’s going to be, visually, a feast.”