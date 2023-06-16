‘The Flash’ Sequel: Everything We Know About A Potential Second Movie

The Flash hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

Director Andy Muschietti has discussed a possible sequel.

Warner Bros. has not greenlit The Flash 2 yet.

The Flash was a roller coaster ride of action and emotion as Barry Allen traveled back in time to try and undo his mother’s death. On his journey, he encountered an alternate version of himself, Supergirl, and Michael Keaton’s Batman. The final moment of the film has us all wondering: is The Flash 2 happening?

There’s been talk of a Flash sequel, most recently by director Andy Muschietti. Given Ezra Miller’s offscreen legal troubles, what does their future as the Scarlet Speedster look like? HollywoodLife is breaking down all the latest updates about The Flash 2.

Will There Be A Flash 2?

The Flash 2 has not gotten the green light as of June 16, the release date for The Flash. Warner Bros. has yet to release anything official about a sequel. The film marks the end of a chapter regarding the DC Extended Universe, and new DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran have not confirmed whether or not The Flash has a place in the new DC Universe.

Warner Bros. is likely waiting on the initial box office news to determine a Flash sequel. The company had high hopes for Black Adam, but the film fell incredibly short of expectations, as did Shazam! Fury of the Gods. If The Flash doesn’t hit a certain box office target, Warner Bros. probably won’t move forward with a sequel.

Will Ezra Miller Play The Flash Moving Forward?

Ezra Miller’s future as The Flash remains to be seen. Leading up to the film’s release, the actor has been immersed in legal troubles and has been arrested several times. Ezra entered treatment for “complex mental health issues” in August 2022 but made a surprise public appearance at The Flash premiere on June 12.

Director Andy Muschietti spoke about a possible sequel and addressed whether or not he would support Ezra’s return as The Flash. “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Andy said on The Discourse podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

During a Q&A session following a screening of the film, Andy was a bit more cryptic about the superhero’s future in the new DC universe. “I think that we’re all waiting to see how this movie does,” he said, according to Collider. “Of course, there’s excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful. Of course, there’s an architecture in DC that is brewing and it’s being created. And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all of these different worlds to coexist and interact, and so, hopefully, yes, I mean, we don’t know yet. That’s the truth.”

James also said something similar when asked about Ezra’s future in The Flash 2. “We’re just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we’ll see how things go, so, you know…” he told AP.

What Happened At The End Of The Flash?

During his adventure back in time, Barry ultimately realized he couldn’t fix his past and keep his mom alive. He also didn’t want the worlds in the multiverse to collide and collapse. At first, Past Barry didn’t want to accept the reality of his universe — where General Zod destroys Earth and Batman dies along with Supergirl — so Barry had to face that fight before going back to his world. Past Barry ultimately sacrificed himself to prevent a monstrous future version of himself from coming to fruition.

Barry makes it back to his world and gets to see his father acquitted for his mother’s murder after new evidence is found. When he walks outside, Barry is excited to tell Bruce Wayne everything that’s happened. He thinks he’s talking to his version of Bruce on the phone — the Ben Affleck version — but he comes face-to-face with George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne. Barry traveled through time, but he didn’t end up in his world. He’s in another alternate universe! The ending definitely sets up a sequel, but whether or not that happens is still up in the air.