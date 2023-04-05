‘The Covenant’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is an upcoming film about a local interpreter who risks his life to save an army sergeant.

The film stars Brokeback Mountain star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The official trailer for the movie was released on Feb. 2, 2023.

There have been many movies made about soldiers in Afghanistan over the years, but director Guy Ritchie‘s latest film, The Covenant, is set to be a possible tear-jerker. The upcoming movie stars Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, 42, who takes on the role of Sergeant John Kinley, as he leads his team of men and his interpreter through Afghanistan before suffering a nearly fatal injury. Ahead of the movie’s release at the end of April 2023, here is everything you need to know about Jake’s latest project!

Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ Release Date

The official Instagram account for The Covenant announced the release date for the movie on Feb. 27, 2023, by releasing a new photo of the cast in costume. “Band of brothers. Sergeant John Kinley (@jakegyllenhaal) leads his squad into enemy territory with his interpreter Ahmed (@darsalim1) by his side. @guyritchie’s #TheCovenant is only in movie theaters April 21,” they captioned the powerful photo.

They first released the official poster for the movie on Feb. 2, and also included rising star Dar Salim in the poster. “@jakegyllenhaal and @darsalim1 star in @guyritchie’s #TheCovenant – Only in Theaters April,” they captioned the photo. Interestingly, Jake has since dedicated his personal Instagram to the movie, as the only photos and videos there pertain to it. “Making movies is always a blessing but it’s rare when one really changes you, resets the course of things. A ridiculously talented, kind and hardworking group of people made this one and I cannot wait to share it with you all. GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT. IN THEATERS APRIL 21st,” he captioned the black-and-white set photo.

The Cast

Guy’s new movie has an impressive cast, which not only includes longtime Hollywood heartthrob, Jake, but also some exciting newcomers! As previously mentioned, Dar Salim, will take on the role of the interpreter, Ahmed, which also is the role of the man who risks his own life to help save Jake’s character. Aside from those two, a few other actors in the movie include The Boys alum Antony Starr, 1899 star Emily Beecham, Vikings alum Alexander Ludwig, Our Girl alum Sean Sagar, and many others.

On Mar. 24, 2023, Jake took to his Instagram to gush over his co-star, Dar, who he now considers a friend. “The guy on the left is an award-winning actor, trained pilot, veteran of the Danish Royal Guard, damn good chess player, and a lovely human,” his caption began. “He is unbelievable in The Covenant — which comes out in 4 FRIDAYS FROM TODAY! (Not sure who the guy with the shit eating grin on the right is.).”

The Official Trailer

Although the movie is not set to hit theaters for another two weeks, fans can enjoy the official trailer in the meantime! The trailer was released on Feb. 2, 2023, and was received well by the fans in the comments section. “A bond. A pledge. A commitment. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in Guy Ritchie’s #TheCovenant. Watch the official trailer now and see the film only in theaters April,” the movie’s Instagram caption read on the trailer clip. “Big fan of Ritchie’s movies, and this won’t be any different. It looks great can’t wait to see it,” one admirer noted, while another added, “Been a fan Jake Gyllenhaal’s performances in movies so I’m pretty stoked to see this as well.”

What Jake Gyllenhaal Has Said About The Movie

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, the Southpaw star opened up about working on the project with Dar during a new interview with E! News on Mar. 30. “What do we do when someone saves our life?”, he asked during the clip, before he added, “John and Ahmed are put into an extraordinary circumstance.” Dar chimed in and said, “they are two men that need each other to survive and that’s the beauty of it.” Later, Jake said that at “the heart” of this “great action movie” lies a “real relationship” between the two main characters. “I think in the end you will be moved,” he said. The two stars also posed for some adorable photos together on Jake’s Instagram on Apr. 2, to promote the film. “Dude arrived in Hollywood yesterday and already has a palm tree growing out of his head. @darsalim1,” he captioned the carousel of photos.