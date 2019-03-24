Teresa & Joe Giudice: Look Back At Their 10 Cutest Pics Amidst His Latest Legal Drama

Life has not been easy for Teresa and Joe Giudice over the last few years, but she’s standing by him as he faces deportation back to Italy. Look back at the couple’s cutest photos here.

Joe Giudice was released from prison after three years on March 14, but he remains in custody of the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he awaits a court date to appeal his pending deportation to Italy. His wife, Teresa Giudice, has admitted that she does not plan to stay with him if he does get deported — “I’m not doing a long distance relationship,” she explained — but for the time being, she remains committed to her husband. The last five years have been QUITE a roller coaster for Teresa and Joe, but they’ve maintained their support and love for one another as they’ve dealt with the ups and downs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars struck a deal with prosecutors after pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud in March 2014. Six months later, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, while Joe received 41 months. Since the two have four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — the judge allowed them to serve their sentences separately, so one parent could remain home to care for the children. Teresa was up first, and she completed her prison time in less than one year by Dec. 23, 2015. Joe began his sentence in March 2016, and was released into ICE custody on March 14, 2019.

However, Joe was born to Italy, and even though he moved to the United States at a very young age, he never obtained his citizenship. Because of Joe’s felony conviction, a Pennsylvania judge ruled in Oct. 2018 for him to be legally deported. He will have a chance to appeal that decision at an impending hearing, although his court date has not been made public. Joe has been ordered to remain under custody of ICE until the court date happens.

As Joe and Teresa fight to get through this latest hurdle, we’re re-living some of their happier times. Click through the gallery above to check out some of their cutest photos together.