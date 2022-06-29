Storm Reid’s Parents: Meet Her Folks, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid

Storm Reid is the face of young Hollywood. The 18-year-old Atlanta native appears to be on every casting agent’s list as she has a slew of projects in the works after first commanding attention as Emily in the 2013 Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. She was then tapped to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle in Time, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Parts in When They See Us and Don’t Let Go led Storm to be cast as Zendaya’s younger sister Gia in HBO’s Euphoria. While filming the award-winning high school drama, she also made appearances in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Now she’s slated to find a new legion of fans with the upcoming Searching 2 and One Way, a crime thriller starring Machine Gun Kelly.

With the Tinseltown success, a grounded outlook on stardom and a college education forming at University of Southern California, fans want to know more about the people who raised Storm to be so exceptional. Keep reading to find out all about her father and mother, Rodney and Robyn Reid, here!

Rodney & Robyn welcomed Storm in Atlanta.

Rodney and Robyn were living in Atlanta when they welcomed their baby girl on July 1, 2003. The couple were already parents to daughters Iman and Paris and son Josh.

The parents moved cities to support Storm.

When Storm’s acting ambitions became a viable option for an early career at the age of 9, Rodney and Robyn packed up in Goergia and moved the family to Los Angeles. The move proved to be a wise decision, as Storm was soon shooting her first television movie called A Cross To Bear.

They are ‘proud’ of their baby girl.

When asked about how Rodney and Robyn feel about her success in Hollywood, Storm told Teen Vogue, “They’re really proud of me. And that feels good. My mom has always said, if I didn’t want to do it [acting] anymore then I could just quit, but I haven’t wanted to. I feel like that’s everyone’s outlook. As long as I’m happy, that’s what matters to them.”

Robyn & Storm are fierce dancers on social media.

There’s nothing more adorable than seeing Storm dance up a storm with her mom on Instagram and TikTok. The darling duo can’t help posting amazing clips of them choregraphing some sweet moves while waiting to film a scene in their trailer or just hanging at home.

Robyn has influenced Storm’s stance on police brutality.

During an episode of Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch show, STEVE on Watch in 2020, Storm spoke out about the case of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot dead by Louisville police on March 13, 2020 after they barged into her home unannounced.

“When I look at Breonna Taylor, I see my mom. I see my aunt. I see my sisters. Those are people that I genuinely, deeply care about that could lose their life just for being a Black woman or a Black man and that is something that I feel like we all have to come to terms with, but it’s not fair. And we have to try to continue to make steps to combat that ignorance and that intolerance and that injustice that we face.”