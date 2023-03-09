Stephen Fry’s Husband Elliott Spencer: Everything to Know About Their Marriage

Stephen Fry is best known as an actor.

He is married to Elliott Spencer.

Stephen previously dated Daniel Cohen for 15 years.

Stephen Fry, 65, is known as a beloved actor in the film and television industries who has portrayed memorable roles in various features, including Blackladder, Wilde, A Fish Called Wanda, V For Vendetta, and The Hobbit. When he’s not working hard at his career, however, he’s enjoying life with his beloved husband Elliott Spencer, 35. The lovebirds have been married for eight years and have been seen together at various events over the years.

Find out more about Elliot and his romance with Stephen below.

Elliott is a comedian.

Growing up in Southampton, Elliott reportedly had dreams of becoming a comic and eventually made it a career. He apparently has been moving around the comedy world alongside other comedians like David Mitchell and Jimmy Carr. He has also worked in photography.

When did Stephen and Elliott meet?

Stephen and Elliot reportedly first met in 2014 and began dating. Although they are mostly private about their life together, they announced their engagement and were married ten days later in Jan. 2015. Stephen took to Instagram to share the happy news about their marriage. “Gosh. @ElliottGSpencer and I go into a room as two people, sign a book and leave as one. Amazing,” he wrote in the caption, according to Metro.

Elliott is a private person.

Despite being married to one of the most famous English actors in the world, Elliott likes to keep his personal life as private as possible. His Instagram is set to private and not much is known publicly about his life apart from his comedy career. He has, however, sometimes talked to media about his relationship with Stephen, including the criticism they’ve received due to their 30-year age difference.

“I don’t care what people think. Stephen is the love of my life, the light of my life,” Elliott told The Independent. “We laugh all the time. Humour is the binding thing in our life. I think that’s what brought us together. I’m just really happy and enjoying being married. It’s all been really exciting and new. I’m not really doing anything else.”

Stephen wants to start a family with Elliott.

Stephen said his decision to not have children in his younger years has been the “biggest hole” in his life and he wants to start a brood with Elliott. “I mean, that’s probably the biggest hole in my life experience. I’ve had opportunities, I suppose, to have had children. I could have sorted something out,” he told The Mirror in Dec. 2022.

“There is a part of me that obviously feels in another world, if I’d timed things right, I might have had children,” he continued. “Elliott and I, we talked about it a bit, but we never talked about it to the extent of, ‘Right, so, we’re going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert.'”

Despite having regrets about not having children earlier, Stephen expressed he’s still grateful for his nieces and nephews and godchildren. “I have many godchildren now, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, but I’ll never experience a child growing up. It’s a slight sadness,” he said.

Elliott has attended many public events with Stephen.

The doting husband was spotted with his famous spouse at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire, England and at the Tony Awards in 2014. They’ve also been seen at a Vanity Fair party and the Oscar Wide Awards, where they happily posed together on the red carpet.