Stephen Colbert’s Wife: Meet Evelyn McGee-Colbert

Stephen Colbert is a comedian and host of ‘The Late Show.’

He’s been married to his wife Evelyn McGee since 1993.

They have three children together.

Stephen Colbert is one of the most recognizable faces on TV. He’s been entertaining audiences for years, but he became a household name when he was a correspondent on The Daily Show, where he perfected his character as a political pundit, which would lead to his own show The Colbert Report. Stephen, 58, hosted his show from 2005 to 2014, before making the leap to CBS and The Late Show.

By his side through much of his comedy career, Stephen has been married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert. The pair tied the knot in 1993, and they’ve been an amazing couple for their nearly 30-year marriage. Find out everything you need to know about Evelyn, 59, here.

How did Evelyn and Stephen meet?

Stephen revealed that he first met the woman he would marry when he was visiting his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina to think over whether he wanted to marry a different girl he was dating, he revealed during an audience Q&A on The Late Show. During the stay, he realized he didn’t want to marry the other girl, but his mom invited him to a theatrical production of The Hydrogen Jukebox. “I walk in and I see across the woman this woman,” he said. “I thought—honest to God—there’s your wife. You’re going to marry her.”

Evelyn said that noticing that he was with his mom was a good sign that she took notice of in a May 2021 interview with Montclair Local. “He walked in with his mother on his arm. I was thinking, ‘That man loves his mother,’” she said.

He revealed at the afterparty, he worked up the courage to talk to the woman, only to realize that they’d grown up in the same town and knew each other, even though they went to different schools. During the audience Q&A, Stephen shared how he had felt like the two were fated to connect at the play.

Evelyn is the Vice President of Spartina Productions

Besides being husband and wife, Stephen and Evelyn work together on a bunch of projects. She’s the vice president of the production company that Stephen founded in 2021. The team has a three year development deal with CBS studios, per Variety.

She’s acted alongside Stephen

While Evelyn may not act as much as she once did, the couple have gotten to work together on a few occasions. She played her husband’s mom in the cult comedy series Strangers With Candy in 1999, and she had also played a nurse on the series. Some of her other roles include cameos in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and Alpha House, per IMDb. Besides the Strangers With Candy cameos, she has also made guest appearances on The Late Show, like when Stephen invited her on to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary in October 2022.

They have three children together

With almost 30 years of marriage under their belt, Stephen and Evelyn are also loving parents to three children. They have a daughter Madeleine, 28, and two sons Peter, 25, and John, 21.