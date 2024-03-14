‘SNL 1975’: The Star-Studded Cast & Everything Else to Know About the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Film

The original Not Ready For Primetime Players are going to be getting ready for primetime in SNL 1975. The film features an all-star cast playing the inaugural cast of the iconic sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. From just the casting news alone, SNL 1975 has become one of Hollywood’s most highly-anticipated upcoming films.

Over the last 49 seasons, SNL has become a pop culture phenomenon and launched the careers of Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Pete Davidson, and more. SNL 1975 is taking things back to the very beginning. So, who is in the cast of SNL 1975? What exactly is the movie about? Hollywood Life has all the latest news about the Saturday Night Live movie.

‘SNL 1975’ Cast

SNL 1975 has assembled an incredible cast to play the original Saturday Night Live crew. This includes figures who were on the stage at Studio 8H and behind the camera. See below to find out who is playing the notable names.

Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin , Chevy Chase’s ex-wife

as , Chevy Chase’s ex-wife Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris , an original SNL cast member, and the show’s first Black cast member

as , an original SNL cast member, and the show’s first Black cast member Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy , an SNL writer

as , an SNL writer Kim Matula as Jane Curtin , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Matt Wood as John Belushi , an original SNL cast member

as , an original SNL cast member Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster , an SNL writer who was married to Lorne Michaels

as , an SNL writer who was married to Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels , the creator and producer of SNL

as , the creator and producer of SNL Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol , an SNL producer

as , an SNL producer Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page

When Ella’s casting was announced, she shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Can’t believe I get to say this!!! I’M PLAYING GILDA RADNER… Holy moly I’m so excited.”

Matt, who was a part of the original Broadway cast of Spongebob Squarepants, wrote on Instagram, “I’m extremely honored, thrilled, and grateful to announce I get to play the beautiful, ferocious, genius John Belushi in this awesome project.”

Who Is Directing ‘SNL 1975?’

Jason Reitman is directing SNL 1975. He is also co-writing the screenplay with Gil Kenan. Jason, who is the son of famed director Ivan Reitman, is known for directing movies like Juno, Up in the Air, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He has received 4 Academy Award nominations.

When Is ‘SNL 1975’ Going To Be Released?

SNL 1975 does not have a release date yet. As of February 2024, the movie hasn’t started filming yet.

What Is ‘SNL 1975’ Going To Be About?

The film will chronicle the exciting lead-up to Saturday Night Live’s debut in 1975. The synopsis featured on Deadline reads: “On October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened behind the scenes that night in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s SNL. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, counting down the minutes in real-time to the infamous words, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'”

Who Hosted the First ‘SNL’ in 1975?

Saturday Night Live premiered on October 11, 1975. Comedian George Carlin was the first-ever SNL host. The original Not Ready for Primetime Players were Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner, Michael O’Donoghue, and George Coe.