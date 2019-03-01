Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton & 6 More Stars Wearing Short Skirts In Cold Winter Weather

Winter style can be tricky with the bitter cold temperatures, especially in NYC where celebs love to strut through the streets in designer clothes! But, your favorite stars brave the winter months in short skirts for the sake of fashion, and we have the best style shots!

Are you one of those people who dreads the winter months because you’re unsure about what to wear? Do you tussle between wearing a cute skirt, but then cave to pants because of the cold temps? — If you answered “yes” to both of these questions, then you’re in the right place! We’re here to show you all of the brave celebrities who’ve stepped out in skirts during the winter months to prove that you, too can do it. It just takes a little sacrifice for the sake of a good outfit. And, you know what they say — “when you look good, you feel good.” So, let’s get inspired to wear skirts in the winter, together!

In our attached gallery you’ll see stars such as, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus and many more who’ve fought the cold for the sake of fashion. Paris once kept a smile on her face while out in the bitter cold streets of New York City in a mini, floral skirt and heels. She balanced out her look by adding a leather jacket for some extra warmth. Check out her full look, below!

And, we can’t forget about all of the hardworking supermodels who take on the winter weather every year during fashion week in New York City. In the gallery, you’ll also see Kendall Jenner wearing a leather mini dress during New York Fashion Week. In true model fashion, KJ kept a stunning poker face on as she was captured by paparazzi, entering the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2019 show. The model wasn’t cold alone. — Kendall was surrounded by fans in the shot, who camped out in the cold to see her.

Paris Hilton exits Build Series in New York City, and bares the cold weather in a floral skirt mini skirt, leather jacket and pointed, black stilettos. (Photo credit: Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com)

While Paris and Kendall opted to wear skirts with their legs bare, there were stars like Priyanka Chopra and Miley Cyrus who chose to pair tights with their skirts for an extra layer of protection against the cold. And, ladies, that’s OK too!

After clicking through the photos, it’s evident that wearing skirts in the winter is acceptable! Did you get any winter style tips from Paris, Kendall or any of the other stars in our gallery? If so, let us know in the comments, and tell us which star you think wore the best winter outfit!