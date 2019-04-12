Gallery
6 Hunky Stars Playing Sports Shirtless — Val Chmerkovskiy, Justin Bieber & More

EXCLUSIVE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy playing a pick-up game of basketball in a park on Santa Monica Blvd. along with his brother, Val, who opted to ditch the shirt on the side line and to soak in the LA sunshine.
Mike the 'Situation' Sorrentino of the Jersey Shore are sighted on Miami Beach on April 24, 2010 in Miami, Florida.
There’s no better way for guys to beat the heat during an intense sporting event than by stripping shirtless, right? Even these celebrities had to join in on the shirtless sports trend!

It’s not everyday we get to see our favorite hunky celebrities shirtless, but the guys in the gallery above have all been caught showing off their six packs in public. We’ve rounded up some hot photos of stars playing various different sports while shirtless — from basketball to soccer and plenty more. Val Chmerkovskiy was photographed partaking in a pickup basketball in Los Angeles on April 5, and it looks like he landed on the ‘skins’ side of a ‘shirts vs. skins’ game. The Dancing With The Stars pro wore nothing but his shorts and sneakers for the game, while his opponent had a t-shirt on.

Val is no stranger to showing off his abs publicly. In fact, he does so almost every week on Dancing With the Stars! However, that doesn’t mean it gets old to look at them! Val’s chiseled chest and stomach were on full display during his basketball game, which his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also took part in. Meanwhile, Gregg Sulkin was once photographed leaving the field from a soccer game, and he stripped down to his gym shorts and cleats while drenched in sweat after the game. Gregg wrapped his shirt around his neck as he left the field, and his abs were definitely the center of attention!

Even the King of Soccer himself, David Beckham, has been caught hitting the field shirtless! David’s toned muscles are definitely a thing to be admired, and he’s put them on full display during soccer games on more than one occasion. Click through the gallery above to check out these guys and more playing sports shirtless — including The Situation on the beach and Justin Bieber on the soccer field!