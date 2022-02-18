Selena Gomez & More Stars With Semicolon Tattoo, Plus Ideas For Your Own

You may have noticed stars including Selena Gomez & Tommy Dorfman rocking semicolon tattoos & we have everything you need to know from the meaning behind it to ideas for you to try out the ink for yourself.

While a semicolon tattoo may just look cool, it actually has a much deeper meaning and celebrities including Selena Gomez, Tommy Dorfman, and more have the ink. A semicolon tattoo is actually a way to bring awareness to mental health and prevent suicide. To help you better understand the meaning behind it, we have rounded up all of the facts, plus, some photo inspiration if you want to try it out yourself.

You may remember when Selena Gomez, executive producer of the hit show, 13 Reasons Why, got matching semicolon tattoos with stars of the show – Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe. The show was about suicide and to honor the show, as well as pay tribute and bring awareness to those suffering, they all got the ink.

Back in 2017, when they all got the tats, Alisha posted the photo of all three of them writing, “I have received so much love and support from all of you who are watching 13 Reasons Why. Today- Tommy, Selena and I got tattoos of a semicolon.”

She continued writing, “Project semicolon is a movement dedicated to presenting hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addiction, and self-injury. Those of you watching 13 Reasons Why and identify with Hannah Baker, please check out Beyond The Reasons on netflix, or check out the link in my bio. Rest In Peace Amy Bleul, who started this movement. Love you all.”

What Does a Semicolon Tattoo Mean?

The meaning behind a semicolon tattoo is to bring awareness to suicide prevention, depression, and mental health issues. It was started by Project Semicolon, an organization that aims to help bring awareness to mental health as well as aiming to help those who are suffering.

When Tommy posted his tattoo, he explained the meaning beautifully in his caption, writing, “The ; symbol stands for an end of one thought and a beginning of another. Instead of a period, authors use the semicolon to continue a sentence. For us, it means a beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life. I struggled with addiction and depression issues through high school and early college. I reached out and asked for help.”

10 Semicolon Tattoo Ideas



1. Semicolon heart

2. Semicolon butterfly

3. Semicolon arrow

4. Semicolon on the finger

5. Heart-shaped semicolon

6. Semicolon on the ankle

7. Continue semicolon

8. Life semicolon

9. Warrior semicolon

10. Semicolon with a quote