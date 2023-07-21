‘Saw X’: The Cast, Release Date & Everything To Know About The 10th ‘Saw’ Movie

Saw X will hit theaters on September 29, 2023.

Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer.

returns as John Kramer. The tenth Saw movie is actually set between Saw and Saw II.

Jigsaw will be back for his 10th round of mayhem and gore in Saw X. The 10th movie in the Saw franchise has a new release date and the first photo of Tobin Bell as John Kramer has been revealed.

Saw spawned one of the most successful horror franchises after the release of the first film in 2004. Over the years, Jigsaw and his cohorts have made us wince with the jaw-dropping death traps and twists. So, what do we know about Saw 10? What’s the movie going to be about? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

Is There Going To Be A Saw 10?

Yes, there’s officially going to be a Saw 10, officially titled Saw X. The 10th film has been in the works since 2021 after the release of Spiral. Filming took place from October 2022 to February 2023.

Saw 10 Release Date

Saw 10 will hit theaters on September 29, 2023. The movie was originally set for a release date of October 27, 2023. Lionsgate pushed the release date up a month, Deadline announced in July 2023. Saw X will be the perfect kickoff to the Halloween season.

Is Saw X A Sequel To Spiral?

No, Saw X is not a direct sequel to Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw film series. This may be the 10th Saw film, but Saw X is actually set between the events of Saw I and Saw II. The first two movies in the franchise were released back in 2004 and 2005.

The official synopsis from Lionsgate reads: “John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Saw 10 Cast

Tobin Bell has been a staple of the Saw franchise since its beginning. The horror icon’s return as John Kramer/Jigsaw was officially announced back in October 2022, One Take News reported. “What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film,” Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a statement.

Back in 2021, Saw writer Josh Stolberg tweeted that he was “polishing up the next Saw script.” He also teased, “What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy.”

Back in 2021, Saw writer Josh Stolberg tweeted that he was "polishing up the next Saw script." He also teased, "What I can promise you is that this is gonna make John Kramer fans very happy."

Shawnee Smith, who plays veteran Saw character Amanda Young, is expected to return in Saw 10, according to Deadline. Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa have also joined the cast of Saw 10.

Will There Be A Saw 11?

Lionsgate hasn’t announced plans for Saw 11 as of July 2023. An 11th installment likely depends on how Saw X performs at the box office. Overall, the Saw franchise has made over $1 billion at the box office. Spiral only made $40 million at the box office, but it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If there is a Saw 11, the movie could focus on what’s next for William Emmerson, the copycat killer in Spiral. He escaped in the final moments of the film, so Max Minghella could potentially return to the role.

“Chris [Rock] and I talked about it,” Max told USA Today in 2021. “The movie, in a very loud way, is asking for a continuation. We’re not presuming anything. But we’d certainly be excited to do it again.”