Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb’s Relationship Timeline: Are They Getting Married?

There’s no doubt that actor Sam Rockwell and his longtime girlfriend, actress Leslie Bibb are one of Hollywood’s most steady couples. While Sam has had roles in major films such as Jojo Rabbit and Seven Psychopaths, his beau Leslie is known for starring in Confessions of a Shopaholic and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. As of right now, the loving couple seem to be going as strong as ever. But how exactly did their relationship come to be, and what direction is it heading in? Keep reading to find out.

The Past

Sam and Leslie met in 2007 in Los Angeles at a hotel, where Same was filming Frost/Nixon and Leslie was getting dinner with some friends, according to a 2012 interview with Rosie O’Donnell. Apparently, it was love at first sight when the two smiled at each other in the lobby. Although Leslie originally told Sam that she was only looking for something casual on their first date soon after, the two were supposedly saying “I love you” to each other within the first three weeks.

The Present

Since then, the two have been enamored with each other. They have even starred in multiple films together, including Iron Man 2, Dark of Night, and Don Verdean, according to US Weekly. They have also appeared in a plethora of events together, including 2014’s GQ Men of New York and 2015’s Sundance Film Festival.

In 2018, Sam gushed over Leslie after winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. “She’s my beloved. She keeps me laughing and we take care of each other,” he said of Leslie in an interview with US Weekly. “She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.”

Leslie has also been very supportive of her boyfriend on her social media, posting loving photos on the regular. “My beloved, you are the greatest in everything,” she captioned in a heartwarming Instagram post after Sam’s Golden Globe win in 2018. “You’re a force and I love you…and you are kind and generous and the real f**king deal,” she fawned. “So grateful you’re still my true blue,” she also posted on Valentine’s Day of 2022.

The Future

As of right now, 53-year-old Sam and 47-year-old Leslie have never talked about any wedding plans publicly. Now that they’ve been together for a whopping 15 years, the couple have given some insight as to how they make their relationship work. They both chopped it up to “communication and good sex” at the 2018 SAG Awards during an interview on the red carpet with E! News. “And a healthy sense of humor. She’s very funny,” Sam playfully added.

The Oscar winner also added some details about how they function as a couple. “We have a two to three week rule and then we see each other,” Sam told Us Weekly. “We just look after each other,” he said in an affectionate statement.