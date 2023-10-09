Rob Dyrdek’s Wife: Get to Know the ‘Ridiculousness’ Star’s Longtime Love

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek met in 2013.

Rob and Bryiana have two kids together.

Just two years after Rob Dyrdek began hosting the hit MTV series Ridiculousness, he met the love of his life. Rob, 49, went to great lengths to impress Bryiana Noelle Flores, 32, and knew after the first date that she was the one for him. Rob and Bryiana are more in love than ever as they get closer to their 10th wedding anniversary.

So, how did the MTV legend meet his wife? What does Bryiana do for a living? HollywoodLife is breaking down everything you need to know about Bryiana and her love story with Rob.

Who Is Bryiana Dyrdek?

Bryiana was a pageant queen and model before launching her own haircare line. In 2013, she was Playboy’s Miss September. She has continued her pageant journey and became Mrs. Queen of the World in 2022.

Bryiana didn’t have the easiest time growing up. She was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a life-threatening blood disease, at just 10 years old.

In March 2023, Bryiana opened up about her autism diagnosis. “After a few months of privately processing my autism diagnosis, I decided to come out about it because the little girl in the last slide deserved better,” Bryiana wrote on Instagram. “I’ve finally reached the acceptance phase of my late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before. So, if you see me acting different, it’s because I am.”

She was diagnosed in December 2022. “I’m still new to this journey and have three decades of learning, unlearning, and re-learning to do, so I ask for your patience and grace as I go down this new path to rediscover myself… the me I was always meant to be.”

Rob showed his support for Bryiana in the comments. He wrote, “Brave, Beautiful and truly special. You are a gift to this world. You have always been perfect and always will be. Love you so much.”

How Did Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Dyrdek Meet?

It all started with some DMs. In an interview with Carrie Doll, Bryiana revealed that she met Rob after he started following her on Twitter. She said that he “started DMing” her and then texted her asking “if I wanted to hang out.”

Initially, Bryiana was resistant to Rob’s charms, but he persisted. “I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes… so he was like, ‘I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies.’ But I didn’t know him well enough to know that he was joking,” Bryiana continued.

When Rob was late, Bryiana thought she was being catfished. They had never talked on the phone prior to meeting up. Rob did end up bringing a helicopter on their date. He joined her on the trip to the animal shelter, and they spent the entire day together. She called it “the perfect day.” Bryiana revealed that Rob knew “day one” that he wanted to marry her. And the rest is history!

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of when they met, Bryiana shared the text chain between her and Rob after their first date.

Rob and Bryiana got engaged in April 2015. He proposed in the middle of the Aladdin show at Disneyland. “I am truly humbled by our love. It is truly a divine creation,” he wrote on Instagram. “@bryiana_noelle you are the love of my life and my true destiny. The day I met you I knew I would spend the rest of my life with you. What our relationship has actually become is million times better then I knew was even possible. My dreams and your dreams are our dreams. I love you more than words could ever describe and can’t wait for you to be my wife.”

They married months later on September 19, 2015. Rob and Bryiana’s wedding took place at the Fantasy Factory in Los Angeles, and the ceremony was featured in an episode of Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

In honor of Bryiana’s 32nd birthday, Rob penned a heartfelt note to his soulmate. “Growing more beautiful with each passing day. No doubt someone bigger brought you down. We love you so much. Everyday day is brand new and you keep writing this fate and I am so thankful to be apart [sic] of it. I love you so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

Do Rob Dyrdek and His Wife Have Kids?

Rob and Bryiana welcomed their first child, a son named Kodah Dash Dyrdek, in 2016. They welcomed a daughter named Nala Ryan Dyrdek a year later in 2017.

What Does Bryiana Dyrdek Do for a Living?

Bryiana is the president of Iconic Beauty. She founded the company in 2014 and began hosting “once-a-year events for women to learn self-development tools, network, and create memories that would last a lifetime,” according to Iconic Beauty’s website.

Bryiana and her team later created a haircare line “made of the best ingredients in order to protect your hair so that you Look Good and Feel Good.” Iconic Beauty includes shampoo and conditioner, hairspray, drink mix, and more.