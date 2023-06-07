Richard Sherman’s Wife: Meet The NFL Player’s Love Ashley Moss

Richard Sherman is a professional football player.

He is married to Ashley Moss.

He previously dated Reina Westberg.

Richard is currently a free agent in football.

Richard Sherman, 35, has led a successful career in professional football over the years, but he’s also had a headline-making love story with his wife Ashley Moss. The cornerback, who is a free agent after recently playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 until 2017, married Ashley in 2018 and they share two children together. She’s also had a booming career of her own as she continues to raise a family with her famous husband.

The lovebirds celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in March and Richard took to Instagram to share a photo of them dancing on their special day along with a loving caption. “Happy 5-Year Anniversary to the love of my life. You are my world Thank you for being everything I could ever ask for and more. Through thick and thin I love you,” the caption read.

Find out more about Ashley and her history with Richard below.

Ashley is an entrepreneur & business owner

Ashley reportedly owns a nail salon called US Nails in Denton, WA. The business is “committed to providing a welcoming experience for all guests,” according to the official Instagram page. The beauty is also the Executive Director of Blanket Coverage, which is foundation set up in her husband Richard’s name. The charity, which was founded by Richard in 2013, “[provides] students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals.”

Ashley and Richard were married in 2018 after a few years of dating

The couple reportedly met around 2013 and started dating. Ashley gave birth to their first child together, son Rayden, in Feb. 2015. Their second child, daughter Avery, was then born in April 2016. They went on to get married in the Dominican Republic in March 2018, which was three years after they got engaged.

Some of Richard’s former Seattle Seahawks teammates, including Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Ricardo Lockette, and Brandon Browner attended his wedding, according to USA Today. Shortly after the celebration, Richard shared a wedding photo in which he and Ashley posed with wedding guests and shared his gratitude in the caption. “Grateful to share this moment with so many incredible people. Been an amazing trip so far. Hope it can continue at the beautiful Hard Rock Punta Cana,” he wrote.

Ashley often shares moments with her and Richard’s kids on social media

In Feb. 2022, she shared photos of Rayden in honor of his seventh birthday. She also included a sweet birthday message. “Happy 7th birthday to the best big brother, friend, and son! So proud of you Rayden. You’re a blessing to our lives and everyone you meet. ❤️ #thatsmybestfriend,” the message read.

She also shared a birthday post for Avery in Apr. 2022. It included cute photos of her and the caption, “Happy Birthday to my baby girl Avery” along with a purple heart emoji.