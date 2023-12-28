Patti LaBelle’s Kids: Everything to Know About the Music Icon’s 5 Children

Patti LaBelle is a national treasure to her fans, but nobody loves the “Godmother of Soul” more than her children. The 79-year-old music icon is the proud mother of five kids, four of whom are adopted. Despite having a busy career since she rose to fame in the 1960s, Patti never wavered from being an extraordinary parent. After all these years, Patti has slowly taken a step back from performing, though she will make a special appearance during Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s New Year’s Eve Live special on CNN.

Below is everything you need to know about Patti’s five children.

Zuri Kye Edwards

Zuri Kye Edwards, 50, is Patti’s only biological child. He was born on July 17, 1973. His father is Patti’s first and only husband, Armstead Edwards, whom she was married to from 1969 to 2000.

In 2015, Patti appeared on Oprah’s Master Class and opened up about how she struggled with postpartum depression after welcoming Zuri. “When Zuri was born, I cried all the time,” said Patti. “I was just … not feeling myself, the way I used to.” Patti even revealed that her friend, Laura, would help care for Zuri when she was struggling.

Once he was old enough, Zuri became Patti’s manager and he still holds that job today. Zuri is married to Lona Azami and together they have three children, Gia, Leyla, and Zuri Kye Jr. Patti proudly posts about her grandchildren on her Instagram.

Dodd-Stocker Edwards

Dodd-Stocker Edwards, 50, and his brother, Stanley Stocker-Edwards, were both adopted by Patti in 1973 while she was married to Armstead. They were reportedly Patti’s deceased neighbor’s children so she decided to take them in and raise them as her own. Dodd is the founder of PUMP Dog Performance Apparel in Philadelphia, according to his LinkedIn. He previously worked as the director of marketing at Global Cure CBD Wellness Center in Jupiter, Florida.

Stanley Stocker-Edwards

As mentioned above, Stanley Stocker-Edwards, 60, and his brother Dodd were adopted by Patti after their parents died. Stanley works as an attorney at Covington and Burling LLP, in Washington D.C, according to his LinkedIn. Stanley attended Harvard Law School and briefly dated Michelle Obama, who was also a student there, according to the biography Michelle Obama: A Life.

William Holte

William Holte, 61, and his sister, Stayce Holte, were both also adopted by Patti. Their mother was Patti’s younger sister, Jackie Holte, who died from brain cancer at the age of 43 in 1989. In December 2020, William made headlines for his connection to former Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Dean Browning.

Stayce Holte

Stayce Holte, 58, was adopted by Patti after her mother passed away. Stayce reportedly owns the Stacey Holte Love Conglomerate, an organization focused on unity amongst diverse people. She’s been in the spotlight the least out of Patti’s five kids.