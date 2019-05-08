Happy 27th Birthday, Olivia Culpo: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Ever

It’s Olivia Culpo’s birthday! We’re celebrating the model as she turns 27 by taking a look back at some of her best red carpet moments of all-time.

Olivia Culpo is 27! The model’s birthday is today, May 8, so obviously we needed to celebrate. The former Miss Universe is clearly a style queen, so we decided the best way to honor her on her b’day was to reflect on some of her hottest red carpet moments of all-time.

Olivia wore an incredible look to the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville in Nov. 2018. The Model Squad star dazzled on the red carpet in a sheer black dress by Aadnevik over high-waisted briefs. Thanks to the see-through fabric, the scoop neckline and the thigh-high slit, this sparkly gown was all kinds of sexy. Olivia paired the outfit with open toe heels and black and silver drop earrings. She pulled her hair back into a pretty half-up half-down style and opted for a sultry smokey eye look.

Just a month prior, Olivia turned heads at the E! Entertainment, ELLE and IMG kick-off party during New York Fashion Week. She showed up to the event in a silver halter dress by Julien Macdonald that had everything from cutouts to a slit. Olivia rounded out her ensemble with metallic heels and a black clutch.

Olivia’s 2018 amfAR Gala gown was also a great look. She stunned on the carpet in a one-shoulder Redemption dress. The piece featured a sequin silver bodice and a black skirt that had a thigh-high slit and a bow on the side in the same sparkly fabric as the top. Olivia let the dress be the main focal point, opting to wear simple black heels and delicate diamond drop earrings. Her beauty look was super glamorous; she pulled her hair into a neat updo and sported a bold red lip.

But these are just a few of the former beauty pageant queen’s best red carpet looks. Head up to the gallery above to see more of her sexiest red carpet outfits ever. Happy birthday, Olivia!