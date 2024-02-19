New ‘Jason Bourne’ Movie: Is There a New ‘Bourne’ Sequel Coming Soon?

The Jason Bourne movies have been an extremely popular action-movie franchise for over two decades. Adapted from Robert Ludlum’s trilogy of Bourne books, Matt Damon brought the character to life when he originally played the role in 2002’s The Bourne Identity. He’s continued to portray the character in each film, except for 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, although his character was referenced.

While it’s been quite a while since the last movie, Jason Bourne, was released, there is reportedly a new movie in the works. Get to know more about the upcoming Bourne film here!

When Is the New ‘Jason Bourne’ Movie Coming Out?

Unfortunately, there is no set release date for the upcoming Bourne movie. The most recent installment was 2016’s Jason Bourne, but there had been no official updates on a sequel for years, but it was reported that a new sequel was officially in development in November 2023, according to Deadline. All that being said, it’s not clear when the new movie will hit theaters once it’s filmed.

Cast & Crew

With the report that the new sequel was in development, the only person named as part of the crew was director Edward Berger. The German director is best-known for his work on the 2022 film All Quiet on the Western Front.

While it’s not clear exactly who would return and be featured in the movie, or if there would be any new faces in the upcoming movie, the only obvious person making a return would be Matt Damon in the titular role as Jason Bourne, and he seems eager to return to the franchise.

What Has Matt Damon Said About a New ‘Jason Bourne’ Movie?

While details are still sparing about the forthcoming sequel, Matt did open up about wanting to get back to the role, which he originated in 2002’s The Bourne Identity, in a February 2024 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He admitted that “no details have been given to me,” but he expressed interest in working with the director. “I would love to work with him – he’s working on it. I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing is – I hope it’s great and that we can do it,” he said.

Matt also showed that he’s hoping that he can appear in the movie sooner rather than later, but hinted that he may eventually pass on the role to someone new. “At a certain point, someone’s going to need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger,” he said.