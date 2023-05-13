Neil Diamond’s Health: All About The Singer’s Battle With Parkinson’s Disease

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

The “Sweet Caroline” singer/songwriter disclosed the diagnosis in 2018 when he was forced to cancel a tour

In March 2023, Neil said he’s finally accepting the diagnosis and ‘making the best’ of it

Neil Diamond had one of the most celebrated careers in American pop music when he disclosed his battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2018. The iconic singer/songwriter, born in New York in 1941, sold over 130 million albums with hits like “I’m a Believer” (1967), “Red Red Wine” (1967), “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)” (1969) and “Cracklin’ Rosie” (1970). And the Grammy winner had audiences singing along to those classics during his concerts until recent years, as seen on his Instagram. However, Neil had to cancel his tours in 2018 over the debilitating symptoms from Parkinson’s.

Cut to five years later, and Neil said he’s finally come to terms with the diagnosis. “Somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio,” he told CBS This Morning in March 2023. “And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

Here’s everything to know about Neil’s health struggles, how he’s doing today, and more.

Neil Diamond Diagnosed With Diabetes

A few days before his 77th birthday in January 2018, Neil revealed to his fans that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s via his website. “The onset of the disease has made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr. Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects,” read a message on the site, as Neil stated, “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring.” He added, “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

What Is Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that causes “unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination,” according to the National Institute of Health. As the disease progresses, those suffering may have difficulty walking and talking and are susceptible to” mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue.”

The Michael J Fox Foundation website describes the disease as occurring “when brain cells that make dopamine, a chemical that coordinates movement, stop working or die.” Estimates suggest that Parkinson’s affects nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 6 million people worldwide. Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s, medicines, surgical treatment, and other therapies can often relieve some symptoms.

How Long Has Neil Diamond Been Sick?

As previously mentioned, Neil revealed he was suffering from the disease when he had to cancel his tours in 2018. However, it has not been disclosed when the icon was first diagnosed with the disease.

How Is Neil Diamond Doing Today?

After Neil stopped touring, he laid low up until December 2022, when he surprised fans during a performance of the musical about his life, A Beautiful Noise, with an impromptu rendition of his song “Sweet Caroline.” As for watching the Broadway production of his entire life, Neil told CBS This Morning that he was a little “embarrassed” and “scared” about being “found out.” He elaborated, “Being found out is the scariest thing, because we all have a façade. And the truth be known to all of ’em: I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”