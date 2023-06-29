Naomi Judd’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Suicide: Autopsy Report

Naomi Judd was a beloved country singer and songwriter who passed away in the spring of 2022.

Her two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, are also big figures in Hollywood.

An autopsy report confirmed the singers death as a suicide.

The mother of Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 76 as a result of suicide. HollywoodLife obtained a copy of the autopsy report shortly after Naomi Judd‘s death in 2022, which stated that the country music superstar died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. It also stated that she left a suicide note.

The shocking news of her death was confirmed on April 30 by daughter Wynonna, who was one half of country music duo The Judds with her mother, as well as younger daughter Ashley. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the emotional statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” they also said.

An additional statement from Naomi’s husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, was given to PEOPLE, and it states: “Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

The death came just a day before the GRAMMY winning icon — who dominated country music charts through the 1980s — was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1. Both Ashley and Wynonna were present at the ceremony where they paid tribute to their mother through tears. Hugging Wynonna, Ashley said she was “sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.” Wynonna appeared devastated and shocked, saying she “didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most.”

“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed. … Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do,” Wynonna also expressed to the crowed before reciting Psalm 23 alongside Ashley.

Naomi’s last public appearance and performance was just two and a half weeks before her untimely passing at the CMT Music Awards. The performance of “Love Can Build A Bridge” was her first with daughter Wynonna in over two decades.

The singer has been open about her past struggles with anxiety and depression. In 1990, Naomi announced she was retiring from music and duo The Judds after being diagnosed with Hepatitis C. She infrequently returned to performing with Wynonna over the years, including a 1999 New Year’s Eve special.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.